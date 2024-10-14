Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium

Randal Kolo Muani strokes home his first of the night from the spot

Ten-man France were pushed all the way, as they edged Belgium 2-1 in UEFA Nations League (UNL) Group A2. This priceless result for the French at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium has extended Les Bleus’ winning run of head-to-heads to five matches.

Both sides needed the win to stay within touching distance of Italy at the top of Group A2, and Belgium had the best of the early opportunities, as Loïs Openda had two great chances on the edge of the six-yard box, going a whisker away from poking a Jeremy Doku cross past Mike Maignan before hitting a low Youri Tielemans delivery the wrong side of the post.

Before long, Belgium’s persistence was eventually rewarded with a penalty, as a perfectly timed counter-attack unleashed Openda, and as the striker went to cut back onto his right foot, he was taken out by William Saliba.

Following a lengthy VAR review, Tielemans stepped up, but the Aston Villa midfielder sent his effort high and wide of the France goal.

France didn’t let the early pressure affect them and pushed their way back into proceedings, which eventually led to them being awarded their own penalty, as Bradley Barcola dribbled his way into the host's box, with the falling Wout Faes elbowing the ball to stop the PSG star.

Randal Kolo Muani calmly stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom right and give the visitors the lead. Just as it seemed like France would take their lead into the interval Timothy Castagne curled a cross onto the head of Openda who was waiting to finally nod home and make it 1-1 at the break.

Straight from kick-off for the second half, both sides continued to test each other in search of the lead. And it looked like France had done just that through Manu Kone, but his goal was ruled out for a Kolo Muani handball in the build-up.

However, he turned hero and reinstated France’s lead, as he met Lucas Digne’s cross in the middle of the box to guide it past Koen Casteels.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though, as the visitors went down to 10 men, as Aurelien Tchouameni got his second yellow for a cynical foul when Belgium were on the counter.

The result sees France take a stranglehold on second place in the group, with Italy only one point ahead of them with two games left. Meanwhile, Belgium are now all but out of the running for the UNL quarter-finals, with the Red Devils now five adrift of their opponents.

In turn, the relegation play-off is now a likely destination for Domenico Tedesco’s men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Randal Kolo Muani (France)

Belgium - France match ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Catch up with the rest of the Nations League action now.