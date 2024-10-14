Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium

Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium

Randal Kolo Muani strokes home his first of the night from the spot
Randal Kolo Muani strokes home his first of the night from the spotAFP / John Thys
Ten-man France were pushed all the way, as they edged Belgium 2-1 in UEFA Nations League (UNL) Group A2. This priceless result for the French at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium has extended Les Bleus’ winning run of head-to-heads to five matches.

Both sides needed the win to stay within touching distance of Italy at the top of Group A2, and Belgium had the best of the early opportunities, as Loïs Openda had two great chances on the edge of the six-yard box, going a whisker away from poking a Jeremy Doku cross past Mike Maignan before hitting a low Youri Tielemans delivery the wrong side of the post.

Before long, Belgium’s persistence was eventually rewarded with a penalty, as a perfectly timed counter-attack unleashed Openda, and as the striker went to cut back onto his right foot, he was taken out by William Saliba

Following a lengthy VAR review, Tielemans stepped up, but the Aston Villa midfielder sent his effort high and wide of the France goal.

France didn’t let the early pressure affect them and pushed their way back into proceedings, which eventually led to them being awarded their own penalty, as Bradley Barcola dribbled his way into the host's box, with the falling Wout Faes elbowing the ball to stop the PSG star.

Randal Kolo Muani calmly stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom right and give the visitors the lead. Just as it seemed like France would take their lead into the interval Timothy Castagne curled a cross onto the head of Openda who was waiting to finally nod home and make it 1-1 at the break.

Straight from kick-off for the second half, both sides continued to test each other in search of the lead. And it looked like France had done just that through Manu Kone, but his goal was ruled out for a Kolo Muani handball in the build-up. 

However, he turned hero and reinstated France’s lead, as he met Lucas Digne’s cross in the middle of the box to guide it past Koen Casteels.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though, as the visitors went down to 10 men, as Aurelien Tchouameni got his second yellow for a cynical foul when Belgium were on the counter.

The result sees France take a stranglehold on second place in the group, with Italy only one point ahead of them with two games left. Meanwhile, Belgium are now all but out of the running for the UNL quarter-finals, with the Red Devils now five adrift of their opponents.

 In turn, the relegation play-off is now a likely destination for Domenico Tedesco’s men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Randal Kolo Muani (France)

Belgium - France match ratings
Belgium - France match ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Catch up with the rest of the Nations League action now.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueFranceBelgium
Related Articles
Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia
Steve Clarke backs Scotland to bounce back from 'tough' winless run
Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts
Show more
Football
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Updated
Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland
Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League
Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
Paul Pogba hungry to have his football cake after doping ban reduced
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings