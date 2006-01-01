Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts

Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts

Rice was full of praise for Carsley
Rice was full of praise for CarsleyJONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP
Declan Rice (25) says England's players love playing under caretaker boss Lee Carsley (50) and do not need clarity on his future despite uncertainty over the managerial position.

Carsley was appointed as Gareth Southgate's successor on a temporary basis in August, initially for the Nations League campaign over three international windows.

However, Carsley, who stepped up from his role as under-21s manager, has since given mixed messages about whether he wants the job on a permanent basis.

After Thursday's shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley he said he would "hopefully" be going back to his role with the under-21s before saying the job should be given to a "world-class manager" in a TV interview following Sunday's 3-1 win in Finland.

But just minutes after that, in his post-match press conference in Helsinki, he said he was "definitely" not ruling himself out of the running for the permanent position.

Arsenal midfielder Rice brushed aside suggestions that the uncertainty was unsettling for the players.

Asked whether the squad needed clarity, Rice, who scored the final goal in England's win in Helsinki, told the BBC: "No, not at all. He has been clear with us when he came in... that he was looking after us for three camps.

"With the way he has been and the way we have played, I think he has been unbelievable.

"It's my first time working with him because I haven't worked with the under-21s, but the 21s boys that have come in couldn't speak highly enough of him.

"We as senior players are not surprised but we have said how good he was in meetings and games and how he takes training."

Thursday's defeat to Greece at Wembley, where Carsley played an experimental team packed with attacking players, appeared to be a major blow to his hopes of landing the England job permanently.

But Rice said the players should take responsibility for that defeat.

"We were the problem on Thursday night," he said. "There were too many sub-par performances. It was a different game if we score goals. That is down to us not Lee."

England head to Athens next month trailing the hosts by three points and knowing defeat would end their chances of promotion back to League A as Group B2 winners, though they could still achieve promotion via a play-off.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueDeclan RiceLee CarsleyEngland
Related Articles
England's Carsley stays mum on job aspirations after win over Finland
Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job
Carsley ready to go 'back to basics' as humbled England face Finland
Show more
Football
Leandro Romangoli steps down as San Lorenzo head coach
Winners and Losers: Arnautovic leads free-scoring Austria as Van Dijk sees red
Australia look to flip the script and ruin Japan's World Cup party
Marko Arnautovic admits Austria back in business after Norway thrashing
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti keeping options open for Israel Nations League match
Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland
Five-star Austria thrash Norway in Nations League to boost promotion hopes
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings