Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. England's Carsley stays mum on job aspirations after win over Finland

England's Carsley stays mum on job aspirations after win over Finland

England interim manager Lee Carsley reacts after the match
England interim manager Lee Carsley reacts after the matchAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
Lee Carsley (50) was thrilled to see England back on track in their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 victory away to Finland on Sunday, but the stand-in manager remains steadfast in saying he was not thinking ahead to a permanent job.

England are second in Group B2 behind Greece with nine points from four games after Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice scored at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on the heels of Thursday's humbling 2-1 home loss to the Greeks.

While Carsley was pleased with his team's response after their shambolic defeat at Wembley - his first setback since Gareth Southgate stood down as manager - he remained tight-lipped when pressed again on his job aspirations.

"This job deserves a world-class coach who has won trophies and I am still on the path to that," said Carsley, who had managed England's under-21s since 2021 before stepping in as interim boss for the senior side.

"I keep saying the same thing. My remit was six games and I'm happy with that," he added.

"This is a privileged position. I'm really enjoying it but I didn't enjoy the last two days. I'm not used to losing in an England team, I don't take losing well.

"People are always going to try and put their chips on one side. I'm in the middle."

However, Grealish and Rice had kind words for their stand-in boss after Sunday's victory.

"It's been so refreshing, he's been so honest, so upfront, just says to go out and play with freedom, and I think you can see us lads, we're playing really well out there and, yeah, really enjoying our time under him," said Rice.

"There's going to be bumps along the way, that's football, it's an up-and-down sport, nothing is ever going to be perfect."

Grealish, who was left out of Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, now has four England goals after his sublime finish from close range put the visitors on the scoreboard in the 18th minute on Sunday - two of the strikes have come under Carsley.

"Whatever happens with the England manager, people will always say negative stuff," Grealish said.

"Before people were crying out for all attacking players to play and it didn't work (on Thursday versus Greece). I don't get it, it can happen in games.

"I love coming here, a top, top manager and I love playing for him."

Mentions
FootballEnglandLee CarsleyDeclan RiceJack GrealishUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job
Carsley ready to go 'back to basics' as humbled England face Finland
Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento added to England squad for Nations league fixtures
Show more
Football
Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland
Five-star Austria thrash Norway in Nations League to boost promotion hopes
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash
Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Burundi win
Alexander-Arnold nets free-kick as improved England cruise past Finland
Germany's Pavlovic back for Nations League game against Netherlands
Dutch strikers expecting more space in blockbuster Germany clash
Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Serbia game due to muscle strain
Slovenia complete double over Kazakhstan as they edge to Nations League victory
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings