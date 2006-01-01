Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento added to England squad for Nations league fixtures

Jones, who plays for Liverpool, has represented England at youth level, winning the European Under-21 Championship last year. He was first called up to the senior squad in May, but has yet to be capped.
Newcastle United defender Livramento received his first senior call-up last month and is also uncapped.
England captain Harry Kane is continuing his own training programme, having injured his right leg during Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but the Bundesliga club said he does not have a structural injury.
Winger Jack Grealish also sat out of training as a precaution with a minor knock, the FA said.
Lee Carsley's side host the Greeks at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.