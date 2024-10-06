Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Kane given all clear for Nations League, Konsa, Mainoo & Gibbs-White out of England squad

Kane given all clear for Nations League, Konsa, Mainoo & Gibbs-White out of England squad

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in actionReuters / Angelika Warmuth
England captain Harry Kane (31) does not have a structural injury and will remain with the national team for their Nations League fixtures, Bayern Munich said on Monday after the striker was examined by Football Association medical staff.

However, England's FA said Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo and Morgan Gibbs-White will miss the games against Greece and Finland through injury.

Kane, who has scored 10 goals in eight games across all competitions for the Bundesliga club this season, was competing for a ball when he clashed with an Eintracht Frankfurt player and collapsed to the ground grimacing in pain.

Bayern physios could be seen treating his right leg before he was taken off in the second half of the 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend.

Bayern said Kane travelled directly from Frankfurt to England on Monday and the FA medical staff examined the 31-year-old on arrival.

"All-clear for Harry Kane," Bayern said in a statement.

"The examination by the England football team medical staff has shown that Harry Kane does not have a structural injury.

"The FC Bayern striker, who was substituted in the Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt... will therefore remain with the England squad for the upcoming internationals."

Aston Villa defender Konsa suffered a hamstring injury just 12 minutes into their 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Mainoo missed Manchester United's Europa League 3-3 draw with Porto on Thursday with an injury concern, but returned to play against Villa on Sunday and was substituted in the 85th minute.

Gibbs-White picked up an injury in Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

"No further additions planned at this time," the FA said in a statement.

England play Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday in the Nations League and face Finland three days later.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueBundesligaHarry KaneEzri KonsaMorgan Gibbs-WhiteKobbie MainooBayern MunichEngland
Related Articles
Bayern's Kompany happy with performance after 3-3 draw in Frankfurt
Marmoush continues hot streak as Frankfurt leave it late to snatch point from Bayern
Bayern out to snap two-game winless run against Eintracht Frankfurt
Show more
Football
MLS sets new attendance record with 11 million fans across season
Canada legend Christine Sinclair named co-owner of NSL's Vancouver Rise
Saudi Arabia's PIF reportedly eyeing stake in sports streamer DAZN
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Updated
Koeman keen to play Van de Ven in 'two positions' but coy over Zirkzee
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video
EXCLUSIVE: Yemi Olanrewaju wary of Black Bulls, says Enyimba are ready for Zamalek & Al Masry
Manchester City claim partial win over Premier League on APT rules
Updated
Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem, Buonanotte called up
Most Read
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Premier League Team of the Week: Kovacic, Madueke and Gakpo impress
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video
Manchester City claim partial win over Premier League on APT rules

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings