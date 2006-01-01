Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job

Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job

England's interim manager Lee Carsley addresses a press conference in Helsinki
England's interim manager Lee Carsley addresses a press conference in HelsinkiAimo-Koivisto / LEHTIKUVA / AFP
England interim manager Lee Carsley revealed on Saturday that he has not applied to take the job on a permanent basis.

Carsley stepped up from his role as England Under-21 coach on a temporary basis after Gareth Southgate quit following the Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

The 50-year-old had emerged as a front-runner for the post after leading England to victories over Ireland and Finland in his first two games in September.

But Carsley came under fire after his tactical experiment backfired in Thursday's embarrassing 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley.

Immediately after that Nations League tie, Carsley said he will "hopefully" be returning to the under-21s once England have played their next three matches, starting with Sunday's rematch with Finland.

He then appeared to backtrack, suggesting he wasn't ruling himself in or out of contention.

Asked ahead of the Finland game if he had applied for the job, Carsley told talkSPORT: "No, I didn't formally apply for it."

The FA posted an advert for the England men's senior team head coach job on its website shortly after Southgate departed.

The closing date for applications was the 2nd of August, with Carsley named interim boss on the 9th of August.

Pushed on why he had not applied, Carsley said: "I have been doing the under-21s and I am really happy with my job.

"I am an employee of the FA and I was asked to take the senior team, which is a privilege. It was the proudest moment of my career.

"I am really honoured with the chance to manage the senior team.

"I am in a really fortunate position in that I am on the inside and I can see how much potential this team's got. It is one of the best jobs in world football.

"There aren't many jobs where you've got a chance of winning. I believe the coach that comes in has got a really good chance of winning and we deserve the best one that's out there."

England have arrived in Helsinki needing a win to get back on track in their bid to catch Group B2 leaders Greece.

Former Everton midfielder Carsley is not fretting over his future as he focuses instead on preparing his team.

"I don't see this as an audition at all," Carsley said. "I see it as simple as I was asked to take the team for three camps.

"It wasn't with a view to anything, it was literally do your best, try as hard as you can and look after the players and that is what I am doing."

Mentions
FootballLee CarsleyGareth SouthgateEnglandGreeceUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
Carsley ready to go 'back to basics' as humbled England face Finland
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England
Vangelis Pavlidis dedicates 'special' Greece win over England to George Baldock
Show more
Football
Morocco crush Central African Republic, Guirassy scores hat-trick for Guinea
Mitrovic on target as Serbia soar to heap pressure on winless Switzerland
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League
Zubimendi strikes late to send Spain past Denmark and top of Group 4
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Croatia survive scare to overcome Scotland in Nations League encounter
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Updated
Liverpool star Salah released from Egypt squad over injury fears
Most Read
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings