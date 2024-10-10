Vangelis Pavlidis dedicates 'special' Greece win over England to George Baldock

Pavlidis points to his black armband in honour of Baldock

Vangelis Pavlidis (25) dedicated Greece's historic 2-1 win over England in the Nations League to George Baldock after his teammate's tragic death this week.

Pavlidis's double, capped by a stoppage-time winner, fired Greece to their first-ever triumph against England at the 10th attempt.

Greece, 48th in FIFA's world rankings, are the lowest-placed side to beat England in a competitive match since Northern Ireland in 2005, and the lowest ever on record to do so on English soil.

The incredible win came just 24 hours after English-born Greece international Baldock drowned while swimming in the pool at his home in Athens.

Greece paid tribute to Baldock ČTK / AP / Paul Terry

Greek police earlier confirmed there was no evidence that criminal activity caused the death of the 31-year-old former Sheffield United defender, who signed for Athens club Panathinaikos in the close season.

On an emotional night at Wembley, Pavlidis celebrated his first goal in the 49th minute by holding up the black armband worn by each player in tribute to Baldock.

Greece players also held up a shirt with Baldock's name and number on it before the match and after the opening goal.

Several of the Greek team were reduced to tears once the final whistle sounded after Pavlidis struck again to clinch the win.

"It was a really special day for us because of George," Pavlidis said.

"We have thought about him a lot since we heard it yesterday. A difficult moment for us because George was part of the team.

"Special guy. We have to play for him and it doesn't matter the score today. We gave everything for him."

There was a minute's silence before the match, with Baldock's picture shown on the big screens.

Baldock won 12 caps for Greece after being eligible to represent them through his grandmother.

He was last involved in their squad for the Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Georgia.

England captain John Stones added: "For everyone in the dressing room and The FA, condolences to his family.

"A few of the boys were close to him. We knew it wasn't an easy day for them. (England reserve goalkeeper) Dean Henderson was close to him, it wasn't easy for him with that news."