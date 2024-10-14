Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia

Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia

Asllani scored Albania's winning goal
Asllani scored Albania's winning goalArmando Babani/ZUMA Press Wire/S / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Kristjan Asllani’s second-half strike led Albania to their first victory over Georgia since 2005 as the Eagles beat the Crusaders 1-0 to keep their hopes of UEFA Nations League promotion alive.

Georgia’s confidence was sky-high from the off inside the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, as the Crusaders looked to cement their place at the top of Group B1.

Budu Zivzivadze nearly got the hosts off to the perfect start, racing into the box to meet Otar Kakabadze’s cross before side-footing over the crossbar from six yards out.

During a dangerous opening period on the front foot, Zuriko Davita­shvili was first to test Thomas Strakosha with a curling strike towards the corner, which the Albanian goalkeeper palmed to safety.

Despite failing to score in their previous two games, Albania showed their own attacking threat when Indrit Tuci managed to break into the box unmarked but couldn’t find a way past the fully-stretched Giorgi Mamard­ashvili.

Following an end-to-end start, the chances dried up before half-time as Albania allowed Georgia plenty of possession, yet the home side were unable to find a moment of inspiration and failed to score a first-half goal for a third consecutive Nations League match.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

In a second-half role reversal, Albania made the quicker start, scoring their first goal against Georgia since 2015 as Tuci controlled inside the area and laid off to the lurking Asllani, who made no mistake firing low into the bottom corner.

The visitors now sensed a chance to pull level at the top of Group B1, but Nedim Bajrami couldn’t hold his nerve 10 yards out, missing the chance to double Albania’s advantage as he sent his shot flying over the bar.

Georgia piled on late pressure in a desperate bid to salvage their six-match home unbeaten run and Georges Mikautadze thought he’d equalised with a powerful attempt that Strakosha repelled late on.

Georgia’s inability to strike during a dominant opening spell ultimately proved costly, with Willy Sagnol’s outfit now facing a three-way battle with Albania and the Czech Republic to try and seal a fourth Nations League promotion in four campaigns.

Albania marked just their second victory in their previous six in Tbilisi and with two home games in November to complete Group B1, Sylvinho’s side will fancy their chances of potentially snatching top spot.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kristjan Asllani (Albania)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueAlbaniaGeorgia
Related Articles
Steve Clarke backs Scotland to bounce back from 'tough' winless run
Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts
Winners and Losers: Arnautovic leads free-scoring Austria as Van Dijk sees red
Show more
Football
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland
Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League
Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium
Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
Paul Pogba hungry to have his football cake after doping ban reduced
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings