Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia

Kristjan Asllani’s second-half strike led Albania to their first victory over Georgia since 2005 as the Eagles beat the Crusaders 1-0 to keep their hopes of UEFA Nations League promotion alive.

Georgia’s confidence was sky-high from the off inside the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, as the Crusaders looked to cement their place at the top of Group B1.

Budu Zivzivadze nearly got the hosts off to the perfect start, racing into the box to meet Otar Kakabadze’s cross before side-footing over the crossbar from six yards out.

During a dangerous opening period on the front foot, Zuriko Davita­shvili was first to test Thomas Strakosha with a curling strike towards the corner, which the Albanian goalkeeper palmed to safety.

Despite failing to score in their previous two games, Albania showed their own attacking threat when Indrit Tuci managed to break into the box unmarked but couldn’t find a way past the fully-stretched Giorgi Mamard­ashvili.

Following an end-to-end start, the chances dried up before half-time as Albania allowed Georgia plenty of possession, yet the home side were unable to find a moment of inspiration and failed to score a first-half goal for a third consecutive Nations League match.

Match stats Flashscore

In a second-half role reversal, Albania made the quicker start, scoring their first goal against Georgia since 2015 as Tuci controlled inside the area and laid off to the lurking Asllani, who made no mistake firing low into the bottom corner.

The visitors now sensed a chance to pull level at the top of Group B1, but Nedim Bajrami couldn’t hold his nerve 10 yards out, missing the chance to double Albania’s advantage as he sent his shot flying over the bar.

Georgia piled on late pressure in a desperate bid to salvage their six-match home unbeaten run and Georges Mikautadze thought he’d equalised with a powerful attempt that Strakosha repelled late on.

Georgia’s inability to strike during a dominant opening spell ultimately proved costly, with Willy Sagnol’s outfit now facing a three-way battle with Albania and the Czech Republic to try and seal a fourth Nations League promotion in four campaigns.

Albania marked just their second victory in their previous six in Tbilisi and with two home games in November to complete Group B1, Sylvinho’s side will fancy their chances of potentially snatching top spot.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kristjan Asllani (Albania)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.