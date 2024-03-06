Tyson Fury ready to fight Oleksandr Usyk with 'blood everywhere' despite cut eye

Tyson Fury ready to fight Oleksandr Usyk with 'blood everywhere' despite cut eye
Tyson Fury (35) has insisted he will be ready to fight with "blood everywhere" when he faces Oleksandr Usyk (37) in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout, despite the British boxer's cut meaning the eagerly-anticipated contest has been postponed until May 18th.

WBC champion Fury was set to put his belt on the line against Ukraine's Usyk in Saudi Arabia on February 17th.

But a "freak cut" above Fury's right eye sustained in sparring led to a delay.

And Fury, speaking in Riyadh ahead of Friday's non-title heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, who lost a split decision to Fury in October, insisted he now had no qualms about the injury.

"It is healing good. I am not concerned," Fury told DAZN on Wednesday.

"If it opens in the fight, there will be blood everywhere and so what?" he added.

"Don't stop the fight. Let it continue because it's an undisputed heavyweight championship fight. When I start camp at the end of March, I'll be ready for sparring."

Fury was adamant he would beat Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO versions of the heavyweight title, before facing the winner of former champion Joshua's contest with Ngannou.

"There are so many belts on the line and nothing competes with that," Fury said.

"This is the fight of the ages, nothing can compare with this. Not a show fight, not a crossover fight, not YouTube boxing, nothing. This is two undefeated world heavyweight championships colliding for all the belts and it hasn't been done since whenever.

"Both guys fighting have beat everybody else so this is it. Whoever wins this fight is the best of this era regardless of what anyone's opinion is or what anyone wants to say. Whoever wins out of me and Usyk is the best of this era."

As for Ngannou's chances against Joshua, he added: "I can't really gauge how good or bad he was because of how poor I was. Watching the fight, that's what I am here for. The winner of these two will get a shot at a world title from me after I've beat Usyk twice this year.

"If Francis wins, it sets up a massive rematch for me and Francis, but if AJ wins, it sets up a big British fight for me and him."

BoxingFury TysonUsyk OleksandrNgannou FrancisJoshua AnthonyCombat SportsHeavyweight - Men
