'Going nowhere': Tyson Fury rejects retirement talk with five-fight plan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. 'Going nowhere': Tyson Fury rejects retirement talk with five-fight plan
'Going nowhere': Tyson Fury rejects retirement talk with five-fight plan
Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk on May 18th in Riyadh
Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk on May 18th in Riyadh
AFP
Tyson Fury (35) has set out an ambitious five-fight plan, including a long-awaited bout against fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua, as the world heavyweight champion dismissed talk of retirement.

WBC champion Fury's unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the holder of the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, had been due to take place in Riyadh later this month.

But the eagerly anticipated contest was postponed until May 18th in Saudi Arabia after the British fighter suffered a deep cut above his eye in training.

Fury expects to have a rematch with Ukraine's Usyk regardless of the outcome of their first fight, before facing former world heavyweight champion Joshua in one or two bouts and then Francis Ngannou, whom he beat in October.

"I keep hearing talk of people saying I should retire or I'm going to retire soon or whatever," Fury said on his Instagram feed on Wednesday, showing stitches above his eye. "I ain't retiring - I've got two fights with Usyk for the undisputed, twice."

Fury, yet to face Joshua, added: "Then I'm going to fight AJ (Joshua) at least once, maybe twice, if there's a rematch - if he wants one after the first battering I give him.

"Then I'm going to fight Ngannou again.

"That's just the start. There's five fights for you to whet your appetite. I ain't going nowhere. I'm 35 years old and in the prime of my life."

Fury has won 34 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

His most recent fight was a controversial victory over former UFC mixed martial arts world champion Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut. Fury was knocked down but won on a split points decision.

Two-time former world champion Joshua is set for a non-title fight with Ngannou, also in Saudi Arabia, on March 8th.

The last undisputed heavyweight boxing champion was Lennox Lewis, when he beat Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Mentions
BoxingFury TysonUsyk OleksandrJoshua AnthonyNgannou FrancisCombat Sports
Related Articles
Biggest talking points from the worlds of boxing and MMA in 2023
Usyk missed daughter's birth while training for postponed Fury fight
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk title fight rescheduled for May 18th in Riyadh
Show more
Boxing
Tyson Fury postpones fight with Oleksandr Usyk after injury in training
Frank Warren believes Francis Ngannou is capable of 'massive upset' against Anthony Joshua
Ngannou questions Joshua's chin ahead of March 8 fight in Riyadh
Former heavyweight world champion Joshua to face Ngannou in Riyadh in March
Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
Former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Most Read
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals
'Devastated' Son apologises as South Korea dumped out of Asian Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings