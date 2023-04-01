Brazil's older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Brazil's older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo
Brazil's older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo
Brazil are still searching for a permanent manager
Brazil are still searching for a permanent manager
Reuters
Brazil's older players will have to step up to lead the team as they continue without a full-time manager, defender Danilo (31) said on Friday.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) are still pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to be their new coach. The role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup in December.

The five-time world champions face Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday coached by Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes, who was also in charge for the 2-1 defeat by Morocco in April.

But Danilo said the more experienced players should shoulder the most responsibility while the manager search continues.

"Of course the subject surrounding our next manager has dominated everything, because it's normal that it does," Danilo said on Friday, after six of the first seven questions of his press conference were about Ancelotti.

"At this moment, when there is caution in deciding who will be the next coach, it is time for us, the more experienced players, to give back for what we have already received from the national team.

"We have the obligation to give a little bit more to maintain stability for those young players who are getting their first opportunities."

Ancelotti is the favourite to take over as Brazil manager
Reuters

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said on Tuesday that he would hold talks with Ancelotti's representatives and the club this week and did not rule out waiting until July 2024 to appoint him as coach.

Danilo said that Rodrigues met with the leaders of the Brazil squad that included him, Casemiro, Marquinhos and Alisson, to consult on the possibility of going through the next 12 months with a caretaker manager so the Italian could take over with two years to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

The Juventus player said they appreciated the opportunity to have their voice heard, but insisted that it was not their job to pick the manager.

"Right now our role is to make whatever the president decides work," Danilo added.

"This way we will have more tranquillity to work. The president is a guy who listens a lot, is always present and active."

Mentions
FootballBrazilAncelotti CarloDanilo
Related Articles
Real Madrid's Brazilian star Rodrygo 'excited' by possible Kylian Mbappe transfer
Brazilian football president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Carlo Ancelotti
Brazil still targeting Carlo Ancelotti as next coach, says federation president
Show more
Football
Gregg Berhalter returns as US coach until 2026 after federation shakeup
Updated
USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn set to miss World Cup due to foot injury
Crisis deepens for Euro 2024 hosts Germany with disappointing 1-0 loss to Poland
European Championship Qualifying roundup: England smash Malta, France ease past Gibraltar
Monchi leaves Sevilla to become Aston Villa's President of Football Operations
Finland claim impressive win over Slovenia to climb to top of Group H
Leicester announce Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca as new manager
Updated
Manchester City include skipper Gundogan and Mendy on list of players set to be released
Manchester City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on August 6
Brighton announce Mahmoud Dahoud signing from Borussia Dortmund on a free
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea progressing in Caicedo talks, Bayern in talks for Walker
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24