Real Madrid's Brazilian star Rodrygo 'excited' by possible Kylian Mbappe transfer

David Alonso, Ste Carson

The Brazil squad is currently in Barcelona, in preparation for their friendly match against Guinea later this week. Real Madrid's Rodrygo (22) spoke at the pre-match press conference.

Q. On a scale of 1-10, how excited would you be about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid?

Rodrygo: "For me, a 10 because he is a phenomenon, one of the best players in the world. Right now we need a player in that position. I'm very excited (about Mbappe), but he has a contract, he's with Paris (Saint-Germain), and we have to respect that."

Do you think he needs to sign right now?

"The sooner the better, but not only Mbappe. If Mbappe can't come now, there are other players. Florentino and Ancelotti should talk about that and see what is best for Real Madrid."

Do you think Madrid will fight for Mbappe this summer?

"I don't know. I can't talk about that because he is a PSG player and has a valid contract."

You will wear the number 11 at Real Madrid and Vinicius, number seven. They are two mythical numbers - can you carry that weight?

"It is natural to carry that responsibility. Every season we must have a more important role in the team, even more so now that Karim (Benzema) will not be there."

Rodrygo, in a training session with Brazil. @RodrygoGoes

Q. Do you and Vinicius see yourselves as able to compensate for Benzema's lost goals?

"Karim always scored a lot of goals, every season that passes, our responsibility increases. We are going to try to score as many goals as Karim did, we have to be better and better."

Where would you like Ancelotti to coach you next season? With Real Madrid or Brazil?

"In both, if possible (smiles). It's difficult because he has a contract next season with Real Madrid, and the following season we have a lot of confidence in the president of the CBF, we will see what happens."

Q. On Saturday you will play a match against Guinea against racism. Is it important after the episode with Vinicius in La Liga?

"I hear a lot of people say that Spain is racist. I live here and I can say that Spain is not a racist country, racism is in the people who are racist.

"But we did see how a whole stadium shouted 'monkey' and it was very sad for everyone, especially to see (Vinicius) dejected afterwards in the dressing room when he had been sent off.

"I have also suffered racist gestures. That's why this friendly will be a big, important, necessary demonstration, and we are happy to spread that message to the whole world."