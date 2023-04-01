I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit
Kylian Mbappe confirmed he will not extend his PSG contract
Kylian Mbappe confirmed he will not extend his PSG contract
Reuters
Kylian Mbappe (24) said he never asked Paris St Germain to allow him to move to Real Madrid in the close season, confirming that he is happy to play in the French capital next season but will not extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe caused a stir when he sent a letter to the club stating that he had no intention to extend his PSG contract, which expires in 2024 if he does not activate the clause that will extend his deal by a further 12 months.

PSG find themselves in a fix as they risk losing Mbappe for free in June 2024. He will also be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he decide to see out the remaining year of his deal at PSG.

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid," Mbappe told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

However, if Mbappe stays until the end of the 2023/24 season, the French club will be unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros they spent in 2017 to sign the forward from AS Monaco.

Real Madrid have courted Mbappe in the past but failed to land the forward, who signed a contract extension with PSG in May last year.

However, the Spanish club are rebuilding their team after losing several attacking players, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, and could turn their eye to Mbappe who has finished top scorer in Ligue 1 for the last five seasons.

PSG will also want to avoid a complete rebuild of their forward line after losing Lionel Messi on a free transfer when the Argentine World Cup winner opted not to extend his contract at the end of the season.

Messi had been booed and jeered by PSG fans towards the end of the season after their Champions League last-16 exit and Mbappe said the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner did not get the respect he deserved in France.

"We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves," Mbappe said.

"Personally, I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone... It's a shame, but that's how it went. We will have to do what we can to replace him."

Keep up with all the latest football transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballMbappe KylianReal MadridMessi LionelParis SGBenzema KarimLigue 1LaLigaTransfer News
Related Articles
Lionel Messi's decision over future drawing near with hopes fading of Barcelona return
Same old sad story for PSG despite 11th Ligue 1 title as future looks bleak
Galtier and PSG breathing easier after back-to-back wins as they chase league title
Show more
Football
Six players to watch next season from the newly-promoted Premier League clubs
Argentina manager Scaloni believes Messi deserves his big-money MLS move
Kroos says Benzema 'didn't know Al-Ittihad two weeks ago', excited about Bellingham
Premier League legend James Milner signs for Brighton after leaving Liverpool
Spain boss facing Italy in Nations League semi-final as if it were his 'last match'
Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics, Alba relishing return
Ajax announce the appointment of Maurice Steijn as new manager
Real Madrid announce the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
One key area Erik ten Hag must address if Manchester United are to challenge for the title
England's 'serial winners' can end trophy drought, says defender Tyrone Mings
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Real Madrid announce Bellingham signing, Mbappe saga continues
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown
Kylian Mbappe says he never discussed extending stay with Paris Saint-Germain