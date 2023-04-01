Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes

Flashscore

As the football season comes to a close across Europe, it's time for teams to take stock and plot a path to improving their sides. Catch up on all the deals across the summer in our blog below.

May 30th

19:35 CET - SPECULATION - One of football's most exciting prospects is Jude Bellingham (19), who was awarded Bundesliga Player of the season on Monday, has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos are ready to pay about £89 million, however, Dortmund are understood to be aiming north for £130 million.

19:30 CET - SPECULATION - According to ESPN, Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic (24) is close to signing a deal with Italian outfit Juventus. The Turin side are prepared to pay £20 million for the American.

16:55 CET - SPECULATION - Could Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (35) be the next high-profile move to Saudi Arabia? According to ESPN, a source has said that the French striker has received a very lucrative offer to join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (38) in the Saudi Pro League.

14:23 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo (75) has remarked that Joao Felix (23) will not be returning to Chelsea after a barren half-season loan spell for the Portuguese attacker. Mauricio Pochettino (51), named new Chelsea manager yesterday, has said he does not want Felix back at Stamford Bridge next season - he scored just four goals since January.

13:55 CET - More news from Naples and Il Mattino are reporting that a deal for Kim Min-Jae (26) is all but completed with Manchester United. It would see the South Korean international leave the Serie A champions Napoli for Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag (53) looks to bolster his defence ahead of next season.

11:31 CET - SPECULATION - With the departure of Luciano Spalletti (64) confirmed on Monday, moves are already in place to find his successor at Napoli. The club have reportedly made former Barcelona and Spain manager Jose Enrique (53) their top target as they look to strengthen after a season that saw them win Serie A for the first time in more than 30 years.

10:23 CET - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (53) said he is happy to have Harry Maguire (30) in the squad but the centre-back will have to make a decision about his future after losing his spot in the side.

Asked about Maguire's future, Ten Hag told The Times newspaper: "Let's say I'm happy he's here and when we needed him he did his job. But it's also a decision he has to make."

Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag on the touchline at Old Trafford Action Images via Reuters

Read the full report here.

08:43 CET - SPECULATION - The future of Southampton stalwart James Ward-Prowse (28) is set to be a hot topic across the Premier League this summer. The captain of the relegated side has been linked with a number of clubs already, including Aston Villa and West Ham, with £40million set to be enough to see him leave the south coast for the first time.

May 29th

19:05 CET - SPECULATION - One of the biggest names to go into the free agent market this summer is Roberto Firmino (31). The Liverpool striker scored on his final game with the club on Sunday in the 4-4 draw with relegated Southampton and has yet to confirm his next destination. According to reports, Real Madrid could be one of the likelier targets for the Brazilian - a move that could see him link up with national team members Vinicius Junior (22) and Rodrygo (22).

16:30 CET - RUMOUR - Reports are emerging that Declan Rice (24) will be a summer target for recent Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The West Ham United midfielder will be one of the most highly courted players throughout this window and Thomas Tuchel (49) is said to be a big admirer of the former Chelsea Academy product with a fee of £95million reported. Other interested parties include Arsenal and Manchester United.

14:00 CET - CONFIRMED - After much anticipation, Mauricio Pochettino (51) has finally been named as Chelsea manager. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain boss has signed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Flashscore News Editor Tolga Akdeniz investigated whether this deal will be good news for both parties.

Read the full story here.

12:00 CET - Welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the summer transfer window. With the window set to open domestically in two weeks across Europe, rumour and speculation of deals are already starting to build as teams look to strengthen ahead of next season.

We will bring you all the latest signings from the biggest leagues as well as rumours, speculation and analysis on all the goings on during the window.