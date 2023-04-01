Liverpool reject huge Al Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool reject huge Al Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah
Liverpool reject huge Al Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah
The Reds are determined to keep hold of Salah
The Reds are determined to keep hold of Salah
AFP
Liverpool have rejected a blockbuster £150 million ($190 million) offer for Mohamed Salah (31) from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, according to reports on Friday

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al Ittihad on Friday.

The bid is understood to have been £100 million up front with a further £50 million in add-ons.

However, the Premier League club are determined to keep Salah and plan to reject all offer no matter the size of the fee.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.

His agent had publicly ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia during the close-season amid a host of Premier League stars opting to accept lucrative offers from the Gulf State.

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa said in August.

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

Salah has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if Liverpool had considered the possibility of life without Salah, the bid's arrival just before Friday's 2200 GMT transfer deadline would have left them with little time to find a replacement.

Asked on Friday about Salah's future, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: "The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that.

"We cannot (sell Salah). That's how it is. Nothing else to say."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolAl IttihadTransfer News
Related Articles
Mohamed Salah not for sale, says Liverpool boss Klopp amid Saudi interest
Liverpool's Konate and Thiago out for Villa match
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Roma hosting Milan in Friday-night blockbuster
Updated
PSG try to seal Kolo Muani deal on transfer deadline day
Deadline Day LIVE: United chase Amrabat, Saudis tempt Salah
Updated
Pochettino says rising star Palmer perfect for Chelsea project
Arteta defends tactics change with bizarre driving metaphor
Manchester United sign defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Spurs
Manchester City to have Akanji & Foden back against Fulham
No new players expected at Arsenal on deadline day, says Arteta
Hojlund and Reguilon could make debuts, says Ten Hag
Romelu Lukaku gets Belgium call-up despite lack of playing time
Most Read
Deadline Day LIVE: United chase Amrabat, Saudis tempt Salah
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Editors' picks: Milan clash with Roma, India meet Pakistan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings