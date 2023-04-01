Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window

The transfer window slams shut in just over a week (00:00 CET, September 2nd) and despite numerous deals and big spending, there is still plenty more to come.

Some clubs, like Newcastle, seem all-but-finished in the market while others in the Premier League are still looking for further additions to their squads.

Liverpool's midfield issues persist, Manchester United's poor start to the season leaves them needing more and Manchester City's attacking depth remains questionable.

Down in London, both West Ham and the ever-unpredictable Chelsea also seem to be very active in the transfer market.

Here, we at Flashscore take a look at five key transfer scenarios yet to fully unfold in the Premier League.

Midfield problems at Liverpool

Despite the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, Liverpool are still missing a key part of their midfield and are expected to address that in the coming week.

While three arrivals may seem enough on paper, no less than five midfielders left the club over the summer(James Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) - which means the Reds need at least one more to come in, preferably a defensive-minded player, to compliment the attacking nature of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Endo can fill that role nicely, but has spent the last two seasons fighting toward the bottom end of the Bundesliga with Stuttgart - rather than competing higher up the table like he will be on Merseyside.

That leaves room for a further signing - the likes of Sofyan Amrabat (more on him later) and Kephren Thuram have been linked recently.

Thuram (R) battles for the ball AFP

Thuram could bring something different to the midfield unit at Anfield, capable of impacting the game at both ends of the pitch, although not quite the purely defence-focused player Jurgen Klopp might be looking for.

Despite that, he would be a solid addition and allow for some experimentation throughout the season - coming into the side to balance things out alongside Endo and one of Mac Allister or Szoboszlai, or even taking up the 'defensive' role himself against teams with less attacking threat.

Thuram has played 140 times for Nice aged just 22 and could be one to keep an eye on over the next week - also be on the lookout for Ryan Gravenberch, who fits a similar profile and has been touted for a potential Premier League move.

Old Trafford awaits Amrabat

Amrabat has been linked to Liverpool over the last week or so, but his potential transfer to Manchester United has been rumoured for the majority of the transfer window.

His heroics at the World Cup with Morocco - captaining the nation to a fourth-place finish - earned him plenty of admirers, notably Erik ten Hag who also used to coach the midfielder at FC Utrecht.

With doubts spreading over the longevity of Casemiro's role in United's midfield, it makes sense for the Red Devils to move for a ready-made replacement in Amrabat.

Ironically, he is the exact sort of player Liverpool need in their side.

Amrabat in action for Fiorentina Profimedia

With the key parts of United's business now out of the way, bringing in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, they can turn their focus to Fiorentina's midfield general.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed for a while now, leaving the clubs to negotiate a fee that could be concluded over the next week.

Also, be sure to pay attention to United's goalkeeping situation as Dean Henderson looks set to leave, meaning they will also need to add a second-choice between the sticks.

Altay Bayindir, from Fenerbahce, is the latest name linked.

Wingers inbound for City

The attacking excellence at Manchester City can't be disputed; however, after the departure of Riyad Mahrez and a long-term injury to Kevin De Bruyne, they need to act fast to add some strength in depth to their attack.

Phil Foden has finally been moved into the centre of the pitch and excelled in their 1-0 win against Newcastle, but that leaves a hole on the right-hand side behind Bernardo Silva.

Silva himself also likes to play centrally at times which means City need to bring in another attacker - potentially two - to secure their depth at the top end of the pitch.

The signing of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is said to be close.

Doku's stats over the last year Flashscore

Despite being just 21-years-old, the Belgian has made 92 senior appearances for his club - as well as 14 for the national team.

City's public pursuit of Lucas Paqueta also suggests they're in the market for an attacking midfielder.

Wolves' Matheus Nunes is thought to top the list of a small pool of options, which could be something to watch over the next few days.

Numbers needed at West Ham

The sale of Declan Rice was met with the arrivals of both James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez in midfield as well as the defensive addition of Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Despite those incomings, West Ham are still in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have been linked with numerous strikers throughout the window.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun has cropped up a few times as has PSG's Hugo Ekitike, but the latest name is Sevilla's Youssouf En-Nesyri who the Hammers are said to be in talks with.

The Moroccan has scored 55 goals in 158 matches for Sevilla as well as 17 for his country.

En-Nesyri's stats over the last year Flashscore

En-Nesyri would be a shrewd addition up top for West Ham, who desperately need a striker to compete with Michail Antonio.

They have also been in the market for a left-back, with Aaron Cresswell refusing to train over the summer in order to push through a move to Wolves - Chelsea's Ian Maatsen could be a viable option if the Blues are willing to let him leave.

Chelsea's unpredictable nature

Speaking of Chelsea - for all the money they have spent over the last couple of seasons, they still need to make some additions to their side.

Christopher Nkunku looked like an excellent bit of business, but a serious knee injury has ruled him out until the end of 2023, meaning they need to bring in another attacking midfielder to bolster their team.

The Blues lost out on Michael Olise from Crystal Palace after he opted to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, but are expected to go back into the market for another attacker soon.

They also lack depth and experience up front - with Romelu Lukakau either leaving or almost certainly never playing again for the club - meaning they need to make further moves in the next nine days to add to their front line.

Balogun was loosely linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, as was Elye Wahi of Lens.

Chelsea's striker position is definitely one to keep an eye on in the final days of the window - who really knows what Todd Boehly is planning to do with his money.