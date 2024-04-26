Fantasy Premier League: With the end of the season near, it's time for some big decisions

Admit it, who had Ben White in their squad and who had only Gabriel or William Saliba? We all found out in the middle of the week that Fantasy Premier League is something of a roulette. Anyway, we are now at the end of the season and there is another doubleheader ahead.

If anyone was hoping that the 34th round would allow them to make up ground and jump up the rankings, they already know whether or not that plan has worked out for them. If anyone was only hoping to survive and was afraid that after the 34th round, their situation would be much worse, they also already know their position. There was a lot going on in FPL last week, but nothing more will change in that round. It's time to prepare for the next one.

Chelsea and Tottenham

It will be special round because of the doubleheader that Chelsea and Tottenham will be playing. The question, however, is whether we should take the fact that they're playing two matches all that seriously.

Obviously, any player who plays two matches instead of one is much more likely to score, anyone who paid attention in maths at school knows this. And while we don't want to question it, in this case it's uncertain whether bringing as many London players into your team as possible will pay off.

Firstly, Chelsea are in a terrible crisis and just lost 5-0 to Arsenal, while Tottenham haven't played a game for almost two weeks and lost their last one 4-0.

Secondly, both of these teams have a really difficult schedule - Spurs will play at home against Arsenal, so there is no reason to expect a colossal number of points from their players, while Chelsea will face Aston Villa, who are fighting for a place in the top four, away from home. On top of that, the two teams will face each other in a clash at Stamford Bridge in midweek, which won't be an easy match for either team.

So the question is, do we really want to bring in three Chelsea and Tottenham players each just because those teams have a double-header? Remember, as long as you don't do it using a Free Hit, you'll have players from both of these teams in your squad again in the next round. Obviously, Cole Palmer (6.2) and Heung-Min Son (9.8) are fairly certain choices, but the other players? I would advise caution.

Transfers until the end of the season

Whether you are using the Wildcard now or simply making individual transfers, it is worth noting that you are likely to have the players you bring in until the end of the season. After all, it would be unwise to buy someone now and then waste a transfer in two rounds to sell them.

That's why it's worth analysing the schedule and looking at the teams that have the easiest matches and doubleheaders until the end of the season. This way you will be in a better position at the end of the campaign, as more points can of course be expected from players who play against weaker teams than those who have difficult opponents.

You should also be guided by whether a team is still playing in the European cups and whether they still have something to fight for. If a team is already assured of staying up and has no chance of finishing high up, they may surprise us with their results or the lineup chosen by the coach.

So who is worth betting on? Newcastle come to the fore. The Magpies are no longer playing in any cups and are still fighting to finish as high as possible in the table. They have as many as five games to play before the end of the season and are actually avoiding top-of-the-table rivals in them.

It is also worth trying to predict the lineups fielded by Pep Guardiola, as Manchester City's players should score big points. There is only one high-risk game on their Premier League schedule, and they will be fighting for every point that will take them closer to the title.

Of the less popular choices, you could take a look at teams such as Nottingham, Luton or Everton. Of course, I'm not calling for mass purchases of players from these teams, but they should all be more or less involved in the relegation fight and they also play a lot of matches against each other, so will thus avoid strong rivals.

Who has the toughest schedule for the rest of the season? Well, definitely don't buy West Ham players, and think twice before buying any Tottenham player. Yes, I know Spurs have a doubleheader, but still, their opponents really are Premier League heavyweights.

Also, look at the league table. The teams that are in the middle of it have virtually completed their season. If they're not fighting for anything anymore, their players won't necessarily produce the maximum level on the pitch.

Who to buy?

Alexander Isak (8.1) - One of the most reliable strikers by the end of the season. If you're considering selling Erling Haaland (14.1) for the final rounds, the Swede could be the ideal option. His Newcastle will play at a weak Sheffield United this weekend and face Burnley in a week's time before a double-header in a fortnight. Despite his injury, Isak has scored 17 goals this Premier League season and it is very possible he will reach the 20-goal mark.

Bruno Fernandes (8.4) - Recommending Manchester United players looks like a bad joke, but the Portuguese man could be the difference at the end of the season. He is one of the few Old Trafford players in good form and he bagged two goals in the last game. He will play against Burnley this week, with a doubleheader in the 37th round. Less than 14.5% of players have him in their squad, so he could be an alternative to other, more popular choices.

Jarrad Branthwaite (4.3) - Since I've encouraged buying players from teams fighting to stay up, it's appropriate to throw a name in here. The young Everton defender is very cheap, has kept two clean sheets recently, and has three relatively easy games left in the season where you can count on points being scored for conceding no goals. Obviously, he shouldn't be your first choice, but if you can afford such a transfer, he's worth considering.

Radim Horak (one of the best Czechs playing in the Fantasy Premier League)

Heung-Min Son (9.8) - We're in for a rollercoaster ending, with players mainly bought from two teams. One of them is Tottenham, who will play against Arsenal and Chelsea in the London derbies. On the face of it, these are two tough encounters, but Son should be one of the first players we think about in terms of our lineups in FPL. Matches against stronger opponents suit his style of play, and Ange Postecoglou's team will have another doubleheader in a fortnight. This makes Son irreplaceable for the rest of the season.

Anthony Gordon (6.1) - Newcastle are back on track, fighting for sixth place in the league and will play at home this weekend against last-in-the-table Sheffield United. Although the Magpies won't have a doubleheader until the 37th round of games, their schedule for the rest of the season is very tempting. Furthermore, Gordon has only once failed to record a goal or an assist in home games all season, and at 6.1 he is one of the most attractive players for the end of the season. I believe he will add another to his ten goals and provide Newcastle with a valuable three points.

Nicolas Jackson (6.8) - Recommending Cole Palmer is practically redundant, but if you like to suffer watching games, Jackson is here for you. His choice for the striker position makes sense from every angle given that Chelsea have six games left to play this season while most other teams only have four. The Senegalese striker wastes a lot of chances, but at the end of the season, my advice is to take a risk and give him a shot in the last few rounds. His price is acceptable and only 6% of players have him in their squads, so he could make quite a difference.