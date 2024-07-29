Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Britain's Adam Peaty tests positive for COVID after winning silver medal

Britain's Adam Peaty tests positive for COVID after winning silver medal

Updated
Britain's Adam Peaty with his silver medal on Monday
Britain's Adam Peaty with his silver medal on MondayReuters
British swimmer Adam Peaty (29) has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 metres breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Peaty shared the silver with American Nic Fink after both swimmers finished 0.02 seconds behind Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi.

The Briton had said he woke up unwell on the day of the race, although he declined to use that as an excuse. Peaty also struggled to speak after the race with a hoarse throat.

"In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point," Team GB said in a statement.

"He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme.

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy."

The relay events will take place later this week.

Peaty said he had woken up to a 'curveball' on Sunday and had been trying to nurse himself back to full health.

"It's not an excuse at all, because I don't ever want that to be an excuse. But it's a curveball that I've had to respond to," Peaty said.

"And again, you can train eight years for something and not feel 100 percent on the day. And 100% costs you 0.02 (seconds), and that's just the way it is."

Mentions
SwimmingPeaty AdamMartinenghi NicolòOlympic GamesCovid-19
Related Articles
Martinenghi relishes beating 'idol' Peaty and Fink to gold in favourite lane
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Italy's Martinenghi unseats former champion Peaty to 100m breaststroke gold
Updated
Show more
Swimming
France's Aubry relieved to make cut for 800m freestyle finals at home Games
'Not sad at all': Adam Peaty sheds happy tears after missing out on gold
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games
Olympic Swimming roundup: Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold
Magical Leon Marchand claims 400-metre individual medley gold for France
Updated
Huske takes 100m butterfly gold in US one-two at Paris Olympics
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori signs for Arsenal as Smith Rowe set for move to Fulham
Paris Olympics LIVE: Japan claim sixth gold, plenty of medals up for grabs in the pool
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings