Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Italy's Martinenghi unseats former champion Peaty to 100m breaststroke gold

Italy's Martinenghi unseats former champion Peaty to 100m breaststroke gold

Updated
Nicolo Martinenghi celebrates after winning the race
Nicolo Martinenghi celebrates after winning the raceReuters
Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi (24) won the men's 100-metre breaststroke gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday and denied Adam Peaty (29) a 'three-peat' third successive win.

Peaty, bidding to become only the second male swimmer after retired US great Michael Phelps to win the same title at three successive Games, took silver together with Nic Fink of the United States.

Their time of 59.05 was just 0.02 of a second slower than Martinenghi.

The Italian told RAI television he had closed his eyes and hoped for the best.

"I showed that the time doesn't matter, it matters how you are, seizing the moment," he said.

Peaty had swam 58.86 on Saturday, some way off the 57.94 he produced at the British championships in April. He holds the world record of 56.88 set in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019 plus the Olympic record of 57.13 from Rio 2016.

"I gave it my absolute all," Peaty told the BBC. "I executed it as well as I could. It's not about the end goal, it's about the process.

Peaty started in lane four after powering into the final with the fastest time on Saturday, but he was second at the turn and it came down to a matter of milliseconds and a stroke or a glide at the finish.

"It doesn't matter what time it says on the scoreboard. I think in my heart I have already won. I'm so happy that I can race against the best in the world and still come joint-second," he said.

Mentions
SwimmingPeaty AdamMartinenghi NicolòOlympic Games
Related Articles
Adam Peaty begins bid to match Michael Phelps' record with solid showing in Paris
Peaty's mother hopes Paris Olympics will be triple champion's last
Huske takes 100m butterfly gold in US one-two at Paris Olympics
Updated
Show more
Swimming
Olympic Swimming roundup: Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Magical Leon Marchand claims 400-metre individual medley gold for France
Updated
Brazil sends one swimmer home and warns another after they left athletes' village
Medal winners feel the pinch after late night heroics in the pool
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Ariarne Titmus defends 400m freestyle title with Paris Olympics gold
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Varane joins Como
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings