Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Equestrianism
  3. Britain win stunning team showjumping gold ahead of USA and France

Britain win stunning team showjumping gold ahead of USA and France

Updated
Harry Charles of Britain riding Romeo 88 in action
Harry Charles of Britain riding Romeo 88 in actionReuters
British showjumpers Ben Maher, Harry Charles, and Scott Brash won Olympic team gold on Friday, ahead of the United States and France.

Securing their third team win in the discipline with just two time penalties and zero knocked-off rails, Britain was ahead of the United States with 4 and France with 7 penalty points.

The victory added to Britain's team eventing gold earlier in the week.

"I think the message back home is that we brought back gold medals, I think we've done our country proud," Brash told reporters.

"These horses are looked after unbelievably well. They're our family, you know. They're amazing athletes. We want equestrianism to stay in the Olympic Games. It's so important."

Riders were asked to steer their mounts over 14 obstacles reminiscent of Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame cathedral, some as high as 1.65 metres (5.41 feet), in just under 80 seconds.

Charles, on 15-year-old bay gelding Romeo 88, had one of the day's best performances, incurring no penalties.

The crowd erupted in cheers when French first-time Olympian Olivier Perreau - called in as a replacement after another rider's horse failed the veterinary check - also had a perfect ride on Dorai D'Aiguilly, briefly lifting his team to top spot.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the 16,500 spectators watching the horses perform against the backdrop of the famous Versailles chateau.

The track was tough compared to other events, riders told reporters. "It's the maximum level you could possibly have in terms of technical challenges," Germany's Christian Kukuk said.

Germany came fifth, missing out on a medal for the second straight time in a discipline they once dominated.

On Thursday, Germany had delivered the best performance, but qualification scores were erased for Friday's finals.

Defending Olympic champions Sweden, with top-ranked rider Henrik von Eckermann and his horse King Edward, finished sixth.

Mexico, who harboured hopes of a medal, had to withdraw on Friday morning, citing veterinary reasons regarding one of their horses. The team had no fallback option after another of their mounts had already failed pre-competition vet checks.

Mentions
EquestrianismOlympic Games
Related Articles
Dujardin video shows British Olympic star repeatedly whipping horse
Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Paris Olympics over FEI investigation
Britain's Dujardin eyes history with seventh equestrian medal in Paris
Show more
Equestrianism
No Russian or Belarusian equestrian athletes in Paris 2024, says governing body FEI
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer, Biles wins gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Teddy Riner clinches historic judo gold, Spain into football semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings