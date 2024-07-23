Advertisement
  3. Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Paris Olympics over FEI investigation

Updated
Charlotte Dujardin is Britain's joint-most decorated Olympian
Charlotte Dujardin is Britain's joint-most decorated OlympianReuters
Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin (39) has pulled out of the Paris Games due to an investigation by equestrian's governing body, the six-time medallist said on Tuesday.

Dujardin did not elaborate on the investigation but revealed the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) were looking into an old video where she admitted to making an "error of judgement" and apologised.

"A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session," she said in a statement.

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

Dujardin said she was "sincerely sorry" for her actions and was 'devastated' on letting down the team, fans and sponsors.

"I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

Dujardin won three golds, a silver and two bronze medals at the London, Rio and Tokyo Games.

With six medals, she is Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian alongside cyclist Laura Kenny.

Mentions
EquestrianismDujardin CharlotteOlympic Games
