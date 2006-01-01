Advertisement
  3. British and Mexican athletes die at triathlon World Championships

File image of competitors during the 2024 IRONMAN in Chattanooga
File image of competitors during the 2024 IRONMAN in ChattanoogaSean M. Haffey / Getty Images via AFP
One British and one Mexican, both veteran age-group athletes, died at the triathlon World Championships in Spain on Thursday, national federations and the sport's governing body said.

The Mexican Triathlon Federation announced "with deep sadness" on X that Roger Mas Colomer, 79, died while competing at the event in Torremolinos, near Malaga on the Mediterranean Costa del Sol.

British Triathlon said in a statement that "one of our Age-Group Team has sadly passed away", referring to the sub-discipline for veteran competitors.

World Triathlon confirmed the deaths of two athletes on social media and said: "Our deepest condolences go to their respective family, friends, National Federations and all the triathlon family."

Local media reported the Briton was a 57-year-old man who died following a heart attack.

More than 4,000 triathletes had signed up for this year's age-group event for older athletes, out of more than 5,500 taking part in the entire competition, the Spanish Triathlon Federation said last month.

