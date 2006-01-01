British and Mexican athletes die at triathlon World Championships

File image of competitors during the 2024 IRONMAN in Chattanooga

One British and one Mexican, both veteran age-group athletes, died at the triathlon World Championships in Spain on Thursday, national federations and the sport's governing body said.

The Mexican Triathlon Federation announced "with deep sadness" on X that Roger Mas Colomer, 79, died while competing at the event in Torremolinos, near Malaga on the Mediterranean Costa del Sol.

British Triathlon said in a statement that "one of our Age-Group Team has sadly passed away", referring to the sub-discipline for veteran competitors.

World Triathlon confirmed the deaths of two athletes on social media and said: "Our deepest condolences go to their respective family, friends, National Federations and all the triathlon family."

Local media reported the Briton was a 57-year-old man who died following a heart attack.

More than 4,000 triathletes had signed up for this year's age-group event for older athletes, out of more than 5,500 taking part in the entire competition, the Spanish Triathlon Federation said last month.