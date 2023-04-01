Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in test event ahead of next year's Paris Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Triathlon
  3. Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in test event ahead of next year's Paris Olympics
Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in test event ahead of next year's Paris Olympics
There will be no swimming leg at the test event
There will be no swimming leg at the test event
Reuters
The swimming leg of a triathlon test event ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Paris was cancelled on Sunday due to poor water quality in the River Seine, the third such decision this month.

"Water quality tests do not provide the necessary guarantees to properly hold the swimming event," organisers said in a statement.

The mixed relay triathlon test event was switched to a duathlon format as was the case on Saturday for the Para triathlon event.

Organisers also cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris this month after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the river to dip below minimum health standards.

The city has been working on clean-up efforts to make the Seine swimmable again, as it was during the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Mentions
Olympic GamesTriathlon
Related Articles
Lyles says fast times in practice back up bold predictions ahead of World Championships
Olympic triathletes test swimming in the Seine amid water quality uncertainty
American Michael Norman will not defend 400m World Championship title in Budapest
Show more
Triathlon
Bermuda's Flora Duffy wins record fourth World Triathlon title in Abu Dhadi
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Derby Week: Newcomers Darmstadt face off against Eintracht in Bundesliga opener
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |