Brook and Sciver-Brunt win top prizes at Cricket Writers' Club Awards

Harry Brook has been in red-hot form for England in 2023
Reuters
England's Harry Brook (24) has been named Player of the Year at the 2023 Cricket Writers' Club Awards (CWC) on Monday while Nat Sciver-Brunt (31) won the Women's Cricket Award for a second year in a row.

Brook who made his international debut for England in January 2022 and helped them win the T20 World Cup, picked up the award for the cricketer of the year just two years after being voted the CWC's Young Player of the Year.

"I think the T20 World Cup just tops it to be honest," Brook was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"To have won a World Cup, to have played in an Ashes series and to have experienced some of the things I have this year is a dream come true. It has been the most enjoyable time of my life so far."

All-rounder Sciver-Brunt, recognised for a second consecutive year, impressed during an Ashes series where England fought back to end the campaign all square at 8-8.

Somerset wicket-keeper James Rew (19) won the Young Cricketer of the Year having scored more than 1,000 runs in Division One of the County Championship.

Mentions
CricketBrook HarrySciver-Brunt NatalieEnglandEngland
