Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations

CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations

Shina Oludare
Lookman lifts the Europa League trophy for Atalanta
Lookman lifts the Europa League trophy for Atalanta OLI SCARFF/AFP
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman (27), Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi (25), and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba (25) have been named among the ten finalists for the 2024 African Player of the Year award.

According to the list released Thursday evening by the Confederation of African Football, the trio will vie for the prestigious award at the CAF Awards ceremony set to take place in Morocco this December.

Other nominees include Nigeria's stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong, the MVP of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria’s Amine Gouiri (Rennes), Cote d'Ivoire’s Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion), and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Rounding out the list are South Africa’s Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), and DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba (Olympique Marseille).

Unfortunately, reigning African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen did not make the shortlist, nor did Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, despite his pivotal role in the club's Bundesliga victory and their Europa League final appearance.

CAF further clarified that the awards will recognize performances from the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

The finalists for the Goalkeeper of the Year category include South Africa's Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Cameroon’s Andre Onana (Manchester United), DR Congo’s Lionel Mpasi (Rodez AF), Tunisia’s Amanallah Memmiche (Esperance), Algeria’s Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Mali’s Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Côte d'Ivoire’s Yahia Fofana (Angers), and Morocco’s Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane).

Williams will be aiming for a hat-trick of awards, as he is also nominated for CAF’s Interclub Player of the Year. He is joined by Algeria’s Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Burkina Faso’s Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane), Egypt’s Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo' (Zamalek), Egypt’s Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly), Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Ghana’s Abdul Aziz Issah (Dreams FC), Ghana’s John Antwi (Dreams FC), Tunisia’s Amanallah Memmiche (Esperance), and Tunisia’s Yassine Merriah (Esperance Sportive).

The shortlist for the Men's National Team of the Year includes reigning African champions Côte d’Ivoire, along with Nigeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, Sudan, and Uganda.

The Coach of the Year shortlist features Pedro Goncalves (Angola), Brahima Traore (Burkina Faso), Emerse Fae (Côte d'Ivoire), Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo), Jose Gomes (Zamalek), Marcel Koller (Al Ahly), Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique), Hugo Broos (South Africa), Florent Ibenge (Al Hilal), and Kwesi Appiah (Sudan).

Petro Atletico (Angola), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Zamalek (Egypt), Dreams FC (Ghana), RS Berkane (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Simba (Tanzania), Young Africans (Tanzania), and Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) will compete for the Men's Club of the Year honours.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
NigeriaGhanaKenyaAfrican footballFootballAchraf HakimiAdemola LookmanEdmond TapsobaRonwen WilliamsMostafa ShobeirAman Allah MemmicheSimon AdingraVictor BonifaceAmine GouiriSerhou GuirassyChancel MbembaVictor OsimhenSoufiane RahimiWilliam Troost-EkongAhmed SayedHussein El ShahatJohn AntwiAbdul Aziz IssahIssoufou DayoDjigui DiarraMunir El KajouiStanley NwabaliYahia FofanaAndre OnanaPedro GoncalvesKwesi AppiahEmerse FaeAl AhlyBayer LeverkusenEsperance TunisMamelodi SundownsBerkaneDreams FCZamalekUSM AlgerPSGAtalantaYoung AfricansBrightonMarseilleAl AinRennesManchester UnitedChippa Utd.AngersRodezPetro AtleticoAl HilalSimba
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen's Boniface set to miss Champions League match after car crash
Africans Abroad: Osimhen, Salah & Ayew three of many African goalscorers in Europe
Leverkusen striker Boniface only 'slightly injured' in car accident
Show more
Football
Rangers run riot in Europa League with four goal drubbing against FCSB
Besiktas earn first points of Europa League campaign in shock win against Lyon
Richarlison opens account for the season as Spurs squeeze past AZ Alkmaar
Mourinho sent off as Fenerbahce battle to earn draw against Manchester United
Porto claim first win of Europa League campaign with victory over Hoffenheim
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
Updated
Nico Williams scores to help Athletic Club snatch edgy win over Slavia Prague
Mancini to leaves Saudi Arabia through mutual agreement after 14 months in charge
Ligue 1 matches could be suspended if homophobic chants are heard in stadium, says minister
Most Read
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters casting doubt over season
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings