  3. Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight crowns against Edgar Berlanga

Canelo is getting back into the ring
Canelo is getting back into the ring
Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez (34) announced on Thursday that he will defend three super-middleweight world boxing titles on September 14 against undefeated Edgar Berlanga (27) in Las Vegas.

Alvarez continues a tradition of fighting on the Mexican Independence Day weekend with a card that also includes World Boxing Association middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defending his crown against fellow American Danny Garcia, a former welterweight and light welterweight champion.

Alvarez, 61-2-2 with 39 knockouts, risks his WBA, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization crowns against the top-rated WBA contender in the 168-pound division.

Berlanga, an American of Puerto Rican heritage, is 22-0 with 17 knockouts. He enters his first world title bout coming off a sixth-round stoppage of Ireland's Padraig McCrory in February.

"I'm very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico," Alvarez said. "I'm proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event."

Alvarez comes off a fourth defense of the undisputed world title with a 12-round decision over Mexico's Jaime Munguia in May at Las Vegas.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," Berlanga said. "I deserve to be here and I'm going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Alvarez."

Cuban-born Lara, 30-3-3 with 18 knockouts, stopped Australian Michael Zerafa in the second round in March to defend his WBA crown.

"My fight with Danny Garcia will be a classic battle between two legendary fighters of our era," Lara said.

Garcia, 37-3 with 21 knockouts, is a former world champion at 140 and 147 pounds and steps up to 160 to challenge for Lara's throne.

"This is an opportunity to win a championship in my third weight class," Garcia said. "Lara is a great champion who has been around for a while but so have I."

Alvarez Saul, Berlanga Edgar, Combat Sports
