Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Robert Helenius gets two-year ban for failed drug test before Anthony Joshua bout

Robert Helenius gets two-year ban for failed drug test before Anthony Joshua bout

Helenius (L) in action against Joshua
Helenius (L) in action against JoshuaReuters
Finland's Robert Helenius (40) has been banned for two years due to Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the presence and use of a prohibited substance for his bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua (34) in August 2023, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Friday.

Former heavyweight world champion Joshua beat stand-in Helenius with a seventh-round single-punch knockout at the London O2 Arena.

But Helenius's sample from a voluntary drug test the day before the bout tested positive for clomifene, which the Finnish boxer said may have originated from consuming eggs and chicken.

Helenius, now 40, was provisionally suspended and UKAD said he was unable to provide proof that "the eggs and chicken meat he had consumed in advance of the bout originated from hens that had been administered clomifene".

"Mr Helenius was therefore unable to identify the source of clomifene in his sample and therefore unable to reduce the applicable period of ineligibility of two years," UKAD added.

However, UKAD said that since Helenius was provisionally suspended on September 18th, 2023, he has already served 10 months of his ban which will expire on September 17th, 2025.

Mentions
Combat SportsBoxingHelenius RobertJoshua Anthony
Related Articles
Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to fight for IBF heavyweight belt in September
Undisputed heavyweight world champion Usyk vacates IBF belt
Former champion Golovkin in World Boxing's corner to keep sport in Olympics
Show more
Boxing
WBC chief expels boxer Ryan Garcia after racist social media rant
YouTube star Jake Paul to fight bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry
Tyson Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down days to Usyk rematch
Saudi Public Investment Fund holding talks to create boxing league, sources say
Manny Pacquiao in talks over comeback but title fight 'far away'
Mike Tyson's bout with Jake Paul rescheduled for November 15th
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham in talks for Kante, Milan announce Morata signing
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings