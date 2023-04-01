Carlos Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Carlos Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
Carlos Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
Alcaraz recently returned to No.1 in the world with victory at Queen's
Alcaraz recently returned to No.1 in the world with victory at Queen's
Reuters
World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) has "no doubts" he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told the Financial Times last week he has held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

The report quoted Gaudenzi as saying any potential investors had to respect the history of the sport and work with current stakeholders.

Alcaraz said Saudi Arabia has "the power to have a lot of tournaments".

"I've never played an official tournament over there, and let's see how it is going to be in the future," he said after his Queen's Club win on Sunday.

"But, well, I have no doubts that I'll play over there in the future."

Critics have accused the PIF of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation -- "sportswashing" -- as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

While Saudi Arabia has not hosted an ATP tournament several top players including Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have competed in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, which held its second edition last year.

Talk of a potential partnership comes after the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and announced an agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Saudi Arabia has also pumped huge amounts of money into soccer, Formula One and boxing. Reports earlier this year said Jeddah was among the bidders for the ATP's Next Gen Finals which features the top Under-21 players.

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite says new world number one Alcaraz after Queen's win
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
Updated
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Swiatek in action as Wimbledon looms large
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title
Updated
Jelena Ostapenko claims Birmingham Open title after beating Barbora Krejcikova
Alexander Bublik powers past Andrey Rublev to win first grass title in Halle
Tennis Tracker: Kvitova defeats Vekic in German Open final, Alcaraz claims Queen's title
Donna Vekic and Petra Kvitova win two matches in a day to reach German Open final
Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open after also pulling out of Halle
Bublik powers past home hope Zverev in straight sets to reach Halle final, Rublev roars
Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios were 'misinterpreted' amid accusations of racism
Tennis Tracker: Electric Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, Vekic and Kvitova do the double
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24