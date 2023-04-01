Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. London ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz during his semi-final win
Carlos Alcaraz during his semi-final win
Reuters
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) continued to thrive on London grass courts in the build-up to Wimbledon as he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda (22) on Saturday to reach the Queen's Club final.

Alcaraz lost his opening set at Queen's earlier in the week but has since looked ominously good and proved too powerful for Korda, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In his first ATP Tour final on grass, Alcaraz will face Australian Alex de Minaur who earlier beat Danish second seed Holger Rune 6-3 7-6(2).

Should Alcaraz win Sunday's final he would reclaim the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic and would be seeded one at Wimbledon which begins on July 3.

Korda was at full stretch to try and keep Alcaraz at bay in the opening set but still dropped serve twice, although he did also manage to break the Spaniard.

Alcaraz began to unleash some heavy groundstrokes and showed plenty of grasscourt acumen despite being a relative novice on the surface. He forged an early break ahead in the second set and never looked in danger from that point on.

Alcaraz vs Korda highlights
Flashscore

"Every match I feel better and I feel like I've been playing on grass for 10 years," Alcaraz, who will attempt to emulate Rafa Nadal by winning Wimbledon next month, said on court.

"I'm playing great and feeling great. Very happy to make my first final on grass and even more so at Queen's."

Fellow 20-year-old Rune had not dropped a set on the way to the semi-finals but found the livewire De Minaur a step too far as he fell short of also reaching his first final on grass.

De Minaur - Rune highlights
Flashscore

World number 18 De Minaur, who put out home favourite Andy Murray earlier in the week, is aiming for his second career title on grass having won at Eastbourne in 2021.

He is the first Australian to reach the final at the Queen's pre-Wimbledon event since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

Two breaks of serve allowed the seventh seed to cruise through the first set but he was pushed much harder in the second with both players forced to save break points.

However, De Minaur's greater experience on the slick lawns showed as he polished off the tiebreak.

"I play pretty decent on the grass, I love playing on this court," he said.

"Today was my best match so far this week. I just hope that I can go one better tomorrow."

De Minaur's post-match interview
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisDe Minaur AlexRune HolgerAlcaraz CarlosKorda SebastianLondon ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Alcaraz makes semi-finals at Queen's with win over Dimitrov, Rune and Korda also progress
Carlos Alcaraz sails into Queen's Club quarters but Taylor Fritz knocked out
Carlos Alcaraz made to sweat by Arthur Rinderknech on Queen's Club debut
Show more
Tennis
Vekic plays twice and beats sixth-seed Sakkari to reach German Open final
Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open after also pulling out of Halle
Kazahk Bublik powers past home hope Zverev in straight sets to reach Halle final
Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios were 'misinterpreted' amid accusations of racism
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Electric Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, surprise results elsewhere
Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up in Halle, Zverev through to semis
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals
Updated
Karen Khachanov withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in back
Tennis Tracker: Aryna Sabalenka suffers early exit, Carlos Alcaraz through at Queen's
Five-time champion Williams and Svitolina handed Wimbledon wildcards
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, Havertz to undergo medical
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist