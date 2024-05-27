Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Jabeur in early action, Nadal vs Zverev to follow

It's a blockbuster day at the French Open, with several of the world's biggest names getting their campaigns underway. Keep track of how Rafael Nadal (37), Iga Swiatek (22) and Jannik Sinner (22) get on right here.

10:40 CET - It might only be the second day of this year's French Open, but what an order of play we have ahead of us today.

Iga Swiatek (22), Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and Daniil Medvedev (28) are all in action, while 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (37) takes on world number four Alexander Zverev (27) in a mouthwatering first round clash.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 2 at the 2024 French Open!