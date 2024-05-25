Tennis Tracker: Keys beats Collins to claim Strasbourg title, Ruud triumphs in Geneva

Ruud has another title in the bag

With the French Open beginning tomorrow, Casper Ruud and Danielle Collins are looking to finish their preparations in style by claiming titles in Geneva and Strasbourg respectively.

19:14 CET - Today's action is over, which means the next tennis to be played will be the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open.

Join us from tomorrow morning for live coverage of the opening day, and in the meantime, you can check out our predictions here.

17:11 CET - In easily the biggest moment of his career yet, young French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (20) has won the Lyon title with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24), who failed to convert a match point in the final tiebreak.

17:06 CET - Casper Ruud (25) is the Geneva champion! After saving a match point in the semi-final this season, the clay-court specialist has beaten Tomas Machac (23) 7-5, 6-3 to claim his second title of the season.

With both of those titles coming on clay, he'll very much be a contender at Roland Garros.

16:24 CET - What a win for Madison Keys (29)! The American has beaten compatriot Danielle Collins (30) 6-1, 6-2 to claim the Strasbourg title, handing Collins just her third defeat in 25 matches.

Keys is without a doubt one to watch at the French Open.

14:24 CET - In the first of the women's finals today, American Peyton Stearns (22) has cruised to the title in Rabat, Morocco after beating Mayar Sherif (28) 6-2, 6-1. It's Stearns' first WTA Tour title!

12:42 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has come back to beat Flavio Cobolli (22) 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the second semi-final in Geneva to set up a final with Tomas Machac (23) later today.

You can follow the final here from 15:00 CET.

And that is just one of four finals today! Stay tuned for the results from Lyon, Rabat and Strasbourg as well.

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final day of French Open preparations!

Due to rain delays yesterday we have an early start on the agenda with Casper Ruud (25) taking on Flavio Cobolli (22) in the second Geneva semi-final in just an hour's time, with the winner facing Tomas Machac (23) in the final later today.