Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Ruud into Geneva semi-finals, Collins through in Strasbourg

Just three days out from the start of the French Open, some of the sport's biggest stars take to court looking to build momentum ahead of the second Grand Slam of the season. See how they get on as we bring you all the action from four ATP and WTA events across the globe with our daily Tennis Tracker.

21:34 CET - Casper Ruud (25) didn't have it all his own way, but the Norwegian eventually battled past Sebastian Baez (23) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to move through in Geneva. He will be looking to win his third title here this weekend.

20:23 CET - Danielle Collins (30) was in typically relentless form as she coasted past Clara Burel (23) 6-1, 6-3 to move into the Strasbourg semis. Her performances on the clay have been immense this season.

19:12 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) is into the Geneva semi-finals after beating Tallon Griekspoor (27) 7-5, 6-1. The Serb started the match slowly and almost lost the first set. However, he found his footing in the second to cruise home.

19:02 CET - Madison Keys (29) and Alexander Bublik (26) have both won in France, progressing through to the semi-finals in their respective tournaments.

18:05 CET - A rain break delayed the result between Alex Michelsen (19) and Tomas Machac (23) in Geneva, but it was the Czech world number 44 who got over the line in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 to advance into the semi-finals.

17:12 CET - Over to Rabat, where fourth seed Lucia Bronzetti (25) is out, having been beaten in three sets by Peyton Stearns (22). The American won the clash 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to advance into the semi-finals tomorrow.

15:11 CET - Despite leading overnight, Denis Shapovalov (25) has fallen to a 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 3-6 defeat to Tallon Griekspoor (27). The latter will now face Novak Djokovic (37) a little later today.

15:00 CET - The draw for Roland Garros has just come to an end, and undoubtedly, the biggest first-round match-up is 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (37) coming up against No.4 seed Alexander Zverev (27). A mouthwatering encounter in what could potentially be the Spaniard's final-ever appearance at the French Open.

Another standout draw is a clash between multiple-time Grand Slam champions Andy Murray (37) and Stanislas Wawrinka (39).

On the women's side, Alize Cornet (34) will begin her final run at Roland Garros against Qinwen Zheng (21), while Iga Swiatek (22) and Naomi Osaka (26) could meet in the second round.

Read more about the draw here.

12:58 CET - The first few results of the day are in, with Liudmila Samsonova (25) securing an impressive 6-3, 6-0 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in Strasbourg. Over in Lyon, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) also moved into the semi-finals, easing past Dominik Koepfer (30) 6-4, 6-1.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to another edition of our Tennis Tracker. The French Open is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean the action is stopping. In Geneva, both Novak Djokovic (37) and Casper Ruud (25) will be on court today, hoping to reach Friday's semi-finals. The Serbian number one will face either Denis Shapavalov (25) or Tallon Griekspoor (27) - the pair will be first on court this morning after their match last night was interrupted due to bad light.

Oh, and it was Djokovic's birthday yesterday - give the man cake!

Ruud does know his opponent this evening, he will face a test from fifth seed Sebastian Baez (23) of Argentina.

Elsewhere in the world of tennis, former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) faces Anhelina Kalinina (27) in Strasbourg as the Czech star looks to build more confidence before heading to Rolland Garros.