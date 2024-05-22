Tennis Tracker: Top seed Djokovic wins in Geneva as Vondrousova and Ruud progress

Novak Djokovic went out in the third round in Rome last week

With the French Open just days away, tennis stars are making their final preparations for the second grand slam of the season and four ATP and WTA events on clay mean a busy day on court across Europe and Africa. We will bring you the best of the action with Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

20:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has secured his place in the Geneva quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann (32) despite a slow start to the second set which saw him lose the opening three games.

20:15 CET - Meanwhile in Strasbourg, Danielle Collins (30) has avoided such an upset with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Katerina Siniakova (28) to book her quarter-final spot and get her preparation for the French Open off to the perfect start. That also ends the day's action on the WTA tour.

20:05 CET - The upsets keep on coming today in Lyon and the day keeps getting better for the home supporters. Hugo Gaston (23) has shocked fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo (25) to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

18:15 CET - Frances Tiafoe's (26) poor form continued this afternoon in Lyon as he lost in straight sets to French player Arthur Rinderknech (28). Rinderknech booked his place in the next round at his home tournament with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 victory.

17:57 CET - Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud (25) battled back after losing the first set to beat Sebastian Ofner (28) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Geneva.

16:15 CET - No such problems for former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova (24), who has won her match against Magdalena Frech (28) 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

15:51 CET - Another upset has taken place this afternoon as Geneva's third seed Taylor Fritz (26) has lost a near three-hour battle with fellow American Alex Michelsen (19) in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 with the last set lasting bang on an hour. And in Rabat, another seed falls with sixth seed Xiyu Wang (23) losing in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, to Peyton Stearns (22).

15:35 CET - An upset in Lyon where top seed Ugo Humbert (25) has been dumped out in the second round by Germany's Dominik Koepfer (32) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in what will be a shot to the confidence of the Frenchman ahead of his home Grand Slam.

14:47 CET - Over to Geneva, where Tomas Machac (23) has come back from a set down to beat Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (26). The Czech player won the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 to progress.

14:17 CET - Two results from Rabat, where Viktoriya Tomova (29) and fourth seed Lucia Bronzetti (25) have both progressed into the next round. Meanwhile, in his final French Open qualifying, Dominic Thiem (30) has been knocked out by Otto Virtanen (22) 6-2, 7-5.

13:37 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has battled past Emma Navarro (23) in two lengthy sets, claiming a 6-4, 7-6(1) win in two hours and a quarter.

13:12 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) and Luciano Darderi (22) have both made it through in Lyon, while Sebastian Baez (23) was also victorious in Geneva.

12:41 CET - Our first result of the day comes from Strasbourg where fourth seed Madison Keys (29) was made to work hard against Xinyu Wang (22) in the first set before blasting past her opponents in the second, winning their contest 7-5, 6-0 to advance.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to another action-packed Tennis Tracker. From Geneva to Rabat, there are plenty of big names in action as they all put in the final bits of work before the world of tennis floods to Rolland Garros on Sunday. Novak Djokovic (36), in need of some wins after a poor run of form on clay, takes on Yannick Hanfmann (32) from 18:00 CET - the headline act in Switzerland on day two of the tournament.

Elsewhere, top seed Ugo Humbert (25) gets his tournament underway in Lyon with a match against Dominik Koepfer (30) whilst in Strasbourg, former Wimbledon champion and world number six Marketa Vondrousova (24) faces Magdalena Frech (26) as the Czech star looks for momentum on clay.

Another Czech in action is Katerina Siniakova (28) faces a tough test in one of the standout players of 2024, Danielle Collins (30).

Play gets underway from 11:00 CET and we will bring you all the headlines from across the tennis world.