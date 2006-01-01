Sinner to road-test new world number one ranking at Halle Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Halle ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner to road-test new world number one ranking at Halle Open

Sinner to road-test new world number one ranking at Halle Open

World number one Jannik Sinner attends a welcome ceremony in his hometown
World number one Jannik Sinner attends a welcome ceremony in his hometownAFP
Jannik Sinner (22) will take his new world number one status for a test run next week at the Halle Open, with the Italian saying on Saturday he is ready to tackle what he admits will be a limited season on grass.

Sinner, who took over the ATP top ranking spot from Novak Djokovic after the French Open, will use the German event which begins on Monday as his sole competitive warm-up for Wimbledon, beginning July 1st.

"This is special for me," he said. "There are not so many grass events for me - just here and Wimbledon.

"But it's nice to get back onto grass, it's very different. In the first days you have to get used to the movement, which is difficult.

"Then you could face a player in the early rounds who has played already and has feeling for the grass."

The top seed will begin his grass-court season at a stadium designed like a smaller replica of Wimbledon's Centre Court, complete with a moveable roof.

Sinner said he has a soft spot for the event, which he has played only once before, retiring in the quarter-finals last year against Alexander Bublik.

"They gave me a wildcard into qualifying (in 2019) so I'm happy to come back here," said the Italian.

"It can only help but build confidence for Wimbledon."

Sinner arrived in Halle this week after a delayed municipal reception at his home village of San Candido in the German dialect-speaking Italian Alps.

He was originally set to make a visit after winning his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, but schedule clashes delayed the homecoming.

"It was nice to share this moment with my little hometown," he said. "We all celebrated together and I was able to spend time with the younger kids.

"It was nice to see my friends and family, a good feeling."

The Paris Olympic Games are also in the back of Sinner's mind as he prepares for Wimbledon.

"This will be a unique and special moment in my career, my first Olympics. I'm looking forward to meeting other athletes, see how they train and get to know them.

"The Italian team will be quite big and it's an honour to be a part of it. I'm looking forward to the Olympics."

Sinner will open his grass season in the Halle first round against 23rd-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Mentions
TennisHalle ATP - SinglesSinner Jannik
Related Articles
World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics
Jannik Sinner leapfrogs Novak Djokovic to take top spot in ATP world rankings
Carlos Alcaraz aiming to join list of Spanish winners at French Open
Show more
Tennis
Alex de Minaur battles to set up final with Sebastian Korda in 's-Hertogenbosch
Matteo Berrettini to take on Britain's Jack Draper in Stuttgart Open final
Emma Raducanu into first semi-final since 2022 after Nottingham walkover
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Andreescu cruise through, Pliskova wins Jabeur thriller
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Berrettini findng form, Osaka falls to narrow defeat
'Life's great' for Roger Federer as he launches retirement documentary
Rafael Nadal to skip upcoming Wimbledon to prepare for Paris Olympics
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings