Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Pliskova for Nottingham title on bumper day of finals

Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Pliskova for Nottingham title on bumper day of finals

De Minaur has been in fine form during 2024
De Minaur has been in fine form during 2024AFP, Flashscore
It's finals day in Stuttgart, 's-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as the first week of the grass-court season comes to a fascinating conclusion.

21:00 CET - Our final of the day has come to an end and it's some home joy in Nottingham as Katie Boulter (27) has beaten former world number one Karolina Pliskova (32) in three sets to lift her second trophy of the year.

The Brit won the contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

19:07 CET - On a big day of finals, Liudmila Samsonova (25) has added her name to the winners' circler with a three-set 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Bianca Andreescu (24) to lift the trophy in Den Bosch.

16:42 CET - Katie Boulter (27) has sealed her place in the Nottingham final after a marathon three-set win over fellow Brit Emma Raducanu (21).

The defending champion came out on top 6-7(13), 6-3, 6-4 in three-and-a-half hours and will face Karolina Pliskova (32) in the showpiece event later this evening.

15:25 CET - It's a first ATP Tour title for Jack Draper (22) in Stuttgart, with the Brit coming from a set down to outlast former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (28) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4

14:38 CET - Karolina Pliskova (32) has carried on her great run in Nottingham with a hard-fought three-set victory over Diane Parry (21) to advance into the final. The Czech former world number one beat her French opponent 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to advance.

13:49 CET - Top seed Alex de Minaur (25) is the champion in 's-Hertogenbosch, with the Australian sealing a routine 6-2, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda (23).

11:40 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (25) is through to the Den Bosch final after a dominant third set against fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (29). The second seed triumphed 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-1 and will face Bianca Andreescu (24) later this afternoon.

09:10 CET - In addition to the four showpiece events today, there are also a handful of semi-finals to be completed after rain disrupted play in Den Bosch and Nottingham yesterday.

Follow the men's final in Stuttgart.

Follow the men's final in Den Bosch.

Follow the women's action in Den Bosch.

Follow the women's action in Nottingham.

08:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham!

