Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Andreescu cruise through, Pliskova wins Jabeur thriller

We've reached the business end of proceedings in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as players on the ATP and WTA tours look to begin their grass-court campaigns with a title.

22:09 CET - That'll be all from the Tennis Tracker today, as the semi-final clash between Liudmila Samsonova (25) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) - which was locked at one set all - has been suspended for the day due to the bad weather. Make sure you tune in tomorrow for what is set to be a hectic day, with a number of new champions set to be crowned.

21:11 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) clinched an absolutely fantastic first set against Katie Boulter (27), winning a thrilling tiebreak 15-13 to take the initiative in the match. However, play was then suspended due to the court being too dangerous and slippery. They will return tomorrow to finish their semi-final in Nottingham.

20:05 CET - The final match of the day in Hertogenbosch between Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Liudmila Samsonova (25) has been suspended due to rain. The deciding set will get underway when play resumes.

19:22 CET - A marathon match in Nottingham between Ons Jabeur (29) and Karolina Pliskova (32) has come to an end with the former world number one Pliskova winning the three-set epic 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

19:00 CET - Diane Parry (21) has booked her place in the semi-final at Nottingham with an imperious 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win against Australia's Kimberly Birrell (26).

18:30 CET - But luckily the rain has stopped and play is back underway in Nottingham!

The highlight of the quarter-finals comes from former Wimbeldon finalist Ons Jabeur (29) who is in a deciding set with Karolina Pliskova (32).

18:02 CET - A disruptive week in Nottingham is showing no signs of changing and rain has once again brought play to a halt. We will keep you updated when play resumes.

17:19 CET - Bianca Andreescu's (23) impressive run in Hertogenbosch shows no sign of letting up, with the Canadian coasting past Dalma Galfi (25) 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first final in two years.

15:26 CET - Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (28) continues to show why he is such a force on the grass, crushing Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-4, 6-0 to move into the Stuttgart final.

Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, Alex De Minaur (25) is also into the final, battling past Ugo Humbert (25) to clinch a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

15:14 CET - The covers are now coming off in Nottingham and play should hopefully be starting in the next half hour or so.

14:52 CET - The rain continues to come down in Nottingham, totally disrupting play with quarter-finals AND semi-finals due to take place today. However, some good news for Emma Raducanu (21). The Brit won't have to play her quarter-final, as her opponent Francesca Jones (23) has withdrawn with a shoulder injury.

Raducanu will face Katie Boulter (27) in an exciting semi-final match-up later today - once it stops pouring down.

13:44 CET - Back to the Netherlands, and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) is through to the final four thanks to a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory over Robin Montgomery (19). The third seed will now take on Liudmila Samsonova (25) for a spot in Sunday's showpiece event.

13:23 CET - Over to Stuttgart, where sixth seed Jack Draper (22) is into the final with a 6-3, 6-3 win against America's Brandon Nakashima (22).

12:19 CET - The first semi-final is complete in the Netherlands as seventh seed Sebastian Korda (23) has seen off Tallon Griekspoor (27) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

He will now face either Alex De Minaur (25) or earlier victor Ugo Humbert (25) tomorrow for the title.

11:57 CET - Due to some rain around yesterday in Den Bosch, the quarter-finals are having to be finished before we get set for the one semi later today. Ugo Humbert (25) - the third seed - has progressed following a short period of play with a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over home favourite Gijs Brouwer (28).

09:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham!