Tennis Tracker: Jabeur and Raducanu claim easy wins, Murray dumped out in Stuttgart

Jabeur won her match
Jabeur won her match
Tournaments in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham ramp up today, as several of the world's best players get their grass court seasons underway.

21:03 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has moved through in Hertogenbosch, defeating Tristan Schoolkate (23) 6-4, 7-6(4). Over on the women's side, No.3 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) eased past Arina Rodionova (34) 6-3, 6-4.

20:14 CET - Home favourite and defending champion Tallon Griekspoor (27) and Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) both secured wins in Hertogenbosch.

19:38 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (34) and Denis Shapovalov (25) have progressed in Stuttgart after straight-set wins over Flavio Cobolli (22) and Matteo Martineau (25) respectively. 

18:05 CET - Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (29) has got her grass court season off to a fine start, coasting past Camila Osorio (22) 6-2, 6-3 to move through in Nottingham.

However, it was a bad return to the grass for Andy Murray (37), who fell to a comfortable 3-6, 4-6 loss to Marcos Giron (30).

17:00 CET - Back to Stuttgart, and eighth seed Roman Safiullin (26) is the first seeded casualty of the day after he was knocked out by reserve player Matteo Berrettini (28) in three sets 7-6, 5-7, 7-5. Given that Berrettini is a former Wimbledon finalist, it may not be as much of a surprise as it looks on paper.

16:33 CET - It was a mightily impressive return to action for Emma Raducanu (21) in Nottingham, with the Brit sweeping past qualifier Ena Shibahara (26) 6-1, 6-4 in just 72 minutes.

15:07 CET - Bianca Andreescu (23) is through to the next round in the Netherlands, battling from a set down to beat Eva Vedder (24) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Arthur Fils (19) has also been victorious, easing past fellow Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (21) 6-4, 6-4.

However, no such luck over in Nottingham for No.2 seed Marta Kostyuk (21). The Ukrainian fell 3-6, 3-6 to Daria Snigur (22).

14:18 CET - Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti (22) is through in Stuttgart after a hard-fought 7-6(9), 7-6(9) victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (20), while Christopher Eubanks (28) was dumped out by Brandon Nakashima (22) 6-7(4), 4-6

Meanwhile, in Hertogenbosch, Naomi Osaka (26), competing on grass for the first time since 2019, continued her encouraging recent form with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Belgium's Elise Mertens (28).

12:32 CET - We had some rain around yesterday across the grass courts of Europe, but play has started on time at the four ATP and WTA tournaments that we are following today, and we already have our first results.

First to Hertogenbosch, where top seed Jessica Pegula (29), who skipped the French Open to focus on the grass-court swing of the season, has won her opening match of the tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) to advance.

Over in Stuttgart, a battle of the qualifiers between James Duckworth (32) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (33) has gone the way of the Australian, with Duckworth winning in one hour and 23 minutes thanks to a 6-4, 7-6 straight-set victory. He is into the last 16 and will face second seed Ben Shelton (21) from the US next.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker, with action continuing in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham. 

