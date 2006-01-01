Tennis Tracker: Draper beats Ofner in Stuttgart, Boulter wins Nottingham thriller

21:09 CET - The final two players through to the second round in Nottingham today are Linda Fruhvirtova (19) and Kimberly Birrell (26), who both progressed in straight sets.
19:59 CET - Over in Germany, Hamad Medjedovic (20) fought from a set down to beat Fabian Marozsan (24) 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-4.
19:55 CET - Katie Boulter (27) has beaten fellow Brit Harriet Dart (27) in an absolute thriller in Nottingham, battling to a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 win in three hours and 15 minutes.
18:36 CET - Karolina Pliskova (32) is through to the second round in Nottingham, beating Alycia Parks (23) 6-4, 6-4.
17:08 CET - Donna Vekic (27) has started her grass court season in style with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Tamara Korpatsch (29) in Hertogenbosch.
Diane Parry (21) and home favourite Heather Watson (32) have also sealed wins in Nottingham.
15:58 CET - Another result to bring you from Stuttgart, with Dominik Koepfer (30) recovering from a set down to outlast Zhizhen Zhang (27) 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(6).
Meanwhile, in Nottingham, Daria Saville (30) has moved into the next round after a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory over France's Clara Burel (23).
12:50 CET - The first match of the grass court season is complete, with Brit Jack Draper (22) completing a good 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over Sebastian Ofner (28) in Stuttgart.
09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, with tournaments in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham all getting underway.