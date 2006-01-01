Tennis Tracker: Draper beats Ofner in Stuttgart, Boulter wins Nottingham thriller

Boulter is into the second round in Nottingham

The tennis calendar never stops, and with just three weeks until Wimbledon, the grass court season gets underway today in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham.

21:09 CET - The final two players through to the second round in Nottingham today are Linda Fruhvirtova (19) and Kimberly Birrell (26), who both progressed in straight sets.

19:59 CET - Over in Germany, Hamad Medjedovic (20) fought from a set down to beat Fabian Marozsan (24) 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-4.

19:55 CET - Katie Boulter (27) has beaten fellow Brit Harriet Dart (27) in an absolute thriller in Nottingham, battling to a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 win in three hours and 15 minutes.

18:36 CET - Karolina Pliskova (32) is through to the second round in Nottingham, beating Alycia Parks (23) 6-4, 6-4.

17:08 CET - Donna Vekic (27) has started her grass court season in style with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Tamara Korpatsch (29) in Hertogenbosch.

Diane Parry (21) and home favourite Heather Watson (32) have also sealed wins in Nottingham.

15:58 CET - Another result to bring you from Stuttgart, with Dominik Koepfer (30) recovering from a set down to outlast Zhizhen Zhang (27) 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(6).

Meanwhile, in Nottingham, Daria Saville (30) has moved into the next round after a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory over France's Clara Burel (23).

12:50 CET - The first match of the grass court season is complete, with Brit Jack Draper (22) completing a good 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over Sebastian Ofner (28) in Stuttgart.

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, with tournaments in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham all getting underway.