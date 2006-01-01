Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Berrettini findng form, Osaka falls to narrow defeat

We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will win the first grass-court titles of the season with quarter-finals taking place in Nottingham, Stuttgart and Den Bosch today.

21:40 CET - All remaining play in Den Bosch has been suspended until tomorrow after a lengthy rain delay this evening.

The Nottingham Open is expected to continue this evening but when that will be exactly is still not certain. Emma Raducanu (21) is next up at Nottingham as she takes on fellow British player Francesca Jones (23).

19:54 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) has been knocked out in Den Bosch, suffering a narrow 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 defeat to another former top player trying to make her way back, Bianca Andreescu (23).

19:23 CET - Top seed Alex De Minaur (25) has moved into the final four in s'Hertogenbosch after beating Milos Raonic (33) 7-5, 6-2.

Over in Stuttgart, Lorenzo Musetti (22) has snatched the last semi-final berth after Alexander Bublik (26) retired from their quarter-final with the match at one set each.

18:02 CET - After being plagued by injury issues, Matteo Berrettini (28) is starting to look like a real force on grass again. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist has moved into the Stuttgart semis with a 6-4, 7-5 win James Duckworth (32).

In Nottingham, fellow Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (29) has beaten Linda Fruhvirtova (19) 6-2, 6-1.

17:00 CET - Play is interrupted at s'Hertogenbosch but already today, Tallon Griekspoor (27) and Sebastian Korda (23) won their quarter-finals while on the women's side, Liudmila Samsonova (25) and Dalma Galfi (25) advanced to the semi-finals.

Over in Stuttgart, Jack Draper (22) and Brandon Nakashima (22) booked semi-final spots while in Nottingham, none of the quarter-finals are finished as the weather has affected play.

12:16 CET - An all-American clash has got the ball rolling in Den Bosch and world number 26 Sebastian Korda (23) has won it, beating world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) 6-4, 6-2.

10:01 CET - Things are really heating up on the grass of Western Europe, with some real heavyweight clashes on the agenda today at s'Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart and Nottingham.

