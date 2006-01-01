French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. London ATP - Singles
  4. French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season

French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season

Carlos Alcaraz trains on the practice courts at The Queen's Club
Carlos Alcaraz trains on the practice courts at The Queen's Club AFP
French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) has set his sights on more grass-court success after his first title on the clay at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to win major titles on all three surfaces - grass, hard courts and clay - with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in Paris last Sunday.

But now Alcaraz's attention has turned to yet more grass-court titles, with the Spaniard looking to repeat his London double of last year when victory at Queen's Club was followed by a maiden Wimbledon triumph.

It has been a memorable week for Alcaraz, with his French Open success followed by the news he is set to partner 14-times Roland Garros king Rafael Nadal at next month's Olympics in Paris.

"I had a few days off, I went to Ibiza with a group of friends. I had fun, I enjoyed my time," Alcaraz told reporters at Queen's on Sunday.

"Obviously Roland Garros was a fantastic two weeks for me, a dream come true to lift the trophy but right now my mind must be here on the grass.

"To be ready as soon as I can to play good tennis here at Queen's and obviously to get ready for Wimbledon.

"Right now my focus is on the grass season, the two tournaments and after that my mind will be to be ready on clay again and playing my best tennis at the Olympic Games."

Alcaraz, turning to the prospect of joining forces with Spanish tennis great Nadal at Roland Garros in the Olympics, said: "I feel really, really happy to play doubles in the Olympics and with an idol like Rafa.

"I mean, I didn't expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa. It is a unique moment for me but of course I am very happy about it. Let's see how it's going to be but it's going to be a great time.

"Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well."

He added: "Of course it's going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him."

Alcaraz begins his Queen's Club campaign against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday.

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosLondon ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover after French Open finale
Jannik Sinner leapfrogs Novak Djokovic to take top spot in ATP world rankings
Show more
Tennis
Raducanu beaten by Boulter in all British semi at Nottingham
Draper claims maiden ATP title with victory against Berrettini
Alex de Minaur beats Sebastian Korda to capture title in 's-Hertogenbosch
Updated
Murray to headline Britain team at Paris Olympics but Emma Raducanu misses out
Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Pliskova for Nottingham title on bumper day of finals
Sinner to road-test new world number one ranking at Halle Open
Alex de Minaur battles to set up final with Sebastian Korda in 's-Hertogenbosch
Matteo Berrettini to take on Britain's Jack Draper in Stuttgart Open final
Emma Raducanu into first semi-final since 2022 after Nottingham walkover
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli?
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings