Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final

Having been placed in the same quarter of the French Open draw, Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud are today playing to set up a meeting in the Geneva final. You can keep up to date with their semis and the rest of the ATP and WTA action here throughout the day.

21:50 CET - Rain in Geneva has forced the second semi-final between Casper Ruud (25) and Flavio Cobolli (22) to be postponed until tomorrow morning.

The winner will have to back up afterwards and take on Tomas Machac (23) in the decider later on Saturday.

20:11 CET - In-form American Danielle Collins (30) has set up a final showdown in Strasbourg with compatriot Madison Keys (29) after beating Anhelina Kalinina (27) 7-6, 6-2 in their semi-final.

The final will take place tomorrow afternoon shortly after the final in Rabat between Mayar Sherif (28) and Peyton Stearns (22).

19:06 CET - Madison Keys (29) has secured her place in the Strasbourg final with a 6-1, 6-3 over Liudmila Samsonova (25). She'll face the winner of the match between Anhelina Kalinina (27) and Danielle Collins (30), which is ongoing.

17:55 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (20) will face off in the Lyon final after beating Luciano Darderi (22) and Alexander Bublik (26) respectively.

16:50 CET - Novak Djokovic's (37) poor year has once again gotten worse, with the world number one losing 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 to world number 44 Tomas Machac (23) in Geneva. His wait for a first final of 2024 goes on.

The Serb hasn't entered a Grand Slam in such poor form since 2018. Is is just a blip? Or the beginning of the end?

13:30 CET - And that opening match has now finished as top seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) has been stunned and exits the competition at the quarter-final stage after losing to Anhelina Kalinina (27) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

11:10 CET - Today's action has just gotten underway with a clash between top seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) and Anhelina Kalinina (27) in Strasbourg.

In just over three hours, Novak Djokovic (37) will take on Tomas Machac (23) in the first of the Geneva semi-finals.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!