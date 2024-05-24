Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final

Djokovic's poor year goes on
Djokovic's poor year goes onAFP, Flashscore
Having been placed in the same quarter of the French Open draw, Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud are today playing to set up a meeting in the Geneva final. You can keep up to date with their semis and the rest of the ATP and WTA action here throughout the day.

21:50 CET - Rain in Geneva has forced the second semi-final between Casper Ruud (25) and Flavio Cobolli (22) to be postponed until tomorrow morning.

The winner will have to back up afterwards and take on Tomas Machac (23) in the decider later on Saturday.

20:11 CET - In-form American Danielle Collins (30) has set up a final showdown in Strasbourg with compatriot Madison Keys (29) after beating Anhelina Kalinina (27) 7-6, 6-2 in their semi-final.

The final will take place tomorrow afternoon shortly after the final in Rabat between Mayar Sherif (28) and Peyton Stearns (22).

19:06 CET - Madison Keys (29) has secured her place in the Strasbourg final with a 6-1, 6-3 over Liudmila Samsonova (25). She'll face the winner of the match between Anhelina Kalinina (27) and Danielle Collins (30), which is ongoing. 

17:55 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (20) will face off in the Lyon final after beating Luciano Darderi (22) and Alexander Bublik (26) respectively. 

16:50 CET - Novak Djokovic's (37) poor year has once again gotten worse, with the world number one losing 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 to world number 44 Tomas Machac (23) in Geneva. His wait for a first final of 2024 goes on. 

The Serb hasn't entered a Grand Slam in such poor form since 2018. Is is just a blip? Or the beginning of the end?

13:30 CET - And that opening match has now finished as top seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) has been stunned and exits the competition at the quarter-final stage after losing to Anhelina Kalinina (27) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

11:10 CET - Today's action has just gotten underway with a clash between top seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) and Anhelina Kalinina (27) in Strasbourg. 

In just over three hours, Novak Djokovic (37) will take on Tomas Machac (23) in the first of the Geneva semi-finals.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Rybakina's clay performances boost French Open hopes but health worries continue
Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal in French Open
'I never recovered' - Wawrinka clash revives painful French Open memories for Murray
Second seed Jannik Sinner not worried about hip ahead of French Open
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Updated
Sabalenka hits stride on clay with sights on first French Open crown
Nadal farewell and world's best struggling: Three key talking points ahead of French Open
Editors' Picks: Huge Wembley showdowns, Monaco Grand Prix and Roland Garros begins in style
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Most Read
Barcelona announce departure of manager Xavi with Flick reportedly lined up
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings