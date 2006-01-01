Draper claims maiden ATP title with victory against Berrettini

Draper claims maiden ATP title with victory against Berrettini

Draper celebrates his win in Stuttgart
Draper celebrates his win in StuttgartAFP
Britain's Jack Draper (22) clinched his first ATP title on Sunday, coming from behind to defeat big-serving Matteo Berrettini (28) in the Stuttgart grass-court final and boost his chances of a seeding at Wimbledon.

The left-hander came through 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-4 against the two-time champion from Italy and former Wimbledon runner-up.

"It's incredible. It was a really, really tough match. But I'm really happy to win my first title. It means so much to me," said Draper who was competing in his third career final.

He will become the new British number one on Monday and is closing in on a seeded place at Wimbledon which begins on July 1st.

