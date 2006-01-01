Emma Raducanu into first semi-final since 2022 after Nottingham walkover

Emma Raducanu into first semi-final since 2022 after Nottingham walkover

Emma Raducanu is into the Nottingham semi-final
Emma Raducanu is into the Nottingham semi-finalAFP
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) has reached her first semi-final since 2022 after Fran Jones withdrew from their quarter-final in Nottingham on Saturday.

Raducanu, the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed in New York in 2021, was set to face Jones in the last eight of the grass-court Nottingham Open.

But her fellow Briton withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

Raducanu will now face defending champion Katie Boulter in another all-British clash later on Saturday in the last four of this warm-up event for Wimbledon.

Jones was all set to play Raducanu, the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles titles since 1977, on Friday before rain forced play to be abandoned for the day. Jones then declared herself unfit on Saturday.

"Unfortunately today I've had to withdraw from what was an exciting match with Emma," said Jones.

"Hopefully everyone can understand that with the big events coming up, I'm not in a position to be taking many risks especially with my last couple of years.

"I think it's a massive shame, I've really enjoyed playing this week and I've played at a good level, but I need to continue to think big picture which has got me into the place I'm in so far this year."

