Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Medvedev claim wins, Rune and Ostapenko stunned

It's one of the biggest days of the grass-court season with Queen's and Halle getting underway along with WTA tournaments in Berlin and Birmingham.

22:23 CET - Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (29) has announced she will not compete at the Paris Olympics, citing concerns over how her body would adapt to the clay surface being used for the tournament. Read more here.

21:47 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) has moved through in Halle, while Leylah Fernandez (21) was also victorious in Birmingham. However, Emma Navarro (23) suffered a 4-6, 3-6 defeat to Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova (28) in Berlin.

19:09 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) has got his grass court season off to a fine start, beating Nuno Borges (27) 7-6(4), 6-4 in Stuttgart.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) also sealed a comfortable win in Berlin, while former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic (33) stunned Cameron Norrie (28) 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(9) at Queen's.

17:38 CET - Anna Kalinskaya (25) is through in Berlin, fighting from a set down to defeat qualifier Nao Hibino (29) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (26) is unfortunately out of Queen's though, after the American had to retire in the third set after having a nasty fall against Rinky Hijikata (23).

17:23 CET - In the first major upset of Queen's, seventh seed Holger Rune (21) has been beaten 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 by world number 43 Jordan Thompson (30).

In Birmingham meanwhile, the top seed has been knocked out, with Jelena Ostapenko (27) losing 6-3, 6-3 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

14:50 CET - World number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) will not play at the Paris Olympics in order to focus on her health and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments. Read more here.

14:23 CET - 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov has got his Queen's campaign off to a fine start, crushing Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-1, 6-2.

14:06 CET - American Sloane Stephens (31) has moved into the second round in Birmingham, easing past Yue Yuan (25) 6-3, 6-3. Lorenzo Sonego (29) has also been victorious in Halle, battling past Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in two tight sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(5).

13:50 CET - The first results of the day are rolling in.

In Halle, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has retired while 6-4, 4-3 down to Dominik Koepfer (30), and Daria Kasatkina (27) has beaten Marta Kostyuk (21) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in Berlin.

12:00 CET - The grass-court season is well underway with its second week beginning today, a week that will see the world's best battle it out to win the biggest pre-Wimbledon tournaments.

You can find the four tournaments and their schedules for today below.

Queen's (ATP)

Halle (ATP)

Berlin (WTA)

Birmingham (WTA)

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!