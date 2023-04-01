Carlos Alcaraz made to sweat by Arthur Rinderknech on Queen's Club debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. London ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz made to sweat by Arthur Rinderknech on Queen's Club debut
Carlos Alcaraz made to sweat by Arthur Rinderknech on Queen's Club debut
Alcaraz celebrates his win
Alcaraz celebrates his win
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) secured a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech (27) on his Queen's Club debut on Tuesday, bouncing back from a disappointing French Open.

The Spaniard, who will be one of the main contenders at the Queen's grasscourt tournament and Wimbledon next month, survived a wobble in the third set and then won the tiebreak.

Rinderknech, ranked 87th, came in as a lucky loser after the withdrawal of compatriot Arthur Fils and put up a memorable fight to make the Spaniard sweat in the first-round clash.

Alcaraz highlights
Flashscore

"It was a very tough match, very difficult for me," Alcaraz said. "You know the grass is tough but I like to play here. It's a tournament that I wanted to play and it's given me a very good performance.

"I have never played a tournament except Wimbledon on grass and I wanted to play here as I couldn't play on grass at home so I came here to practice. I felt very good, but I would say I will be better in the next round," he added

Alcaraz, who slipped to world number two after suffering cramps during his semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, will try to reclaim top spot even though he is playing in only his third career grasscourt tournament.

He will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

Alcaraz interview
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosRinderknech ArthurLondon ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to quickly adapt to grass after Paris disappointment
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek lead ten highlights from a memorable French Open
Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100
Show more
Tennis
Five decades on, Billie Jean King ranks birth of WTA among her greatest moments
Former world number two Anett Kontaveit to retire after Wimbledon due to back injury
Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to De Minaur at Queen's, Sabalenka and Alcaraz win
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon
Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Queen's
Frances Tiafoe 'super emotional' after winning Stuttgart title to break into top 10
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Kvitova win on opening days of grass tournaments
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe wins thrilling Stuttgart final
Emma Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open in 2021
Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Nkunku signing, Arsenal making big moves
European Championship Qualifying roundup: France edge past Greece, Saka stars for England
Belgium coach "shocked" after Thibaut Courtois skips Estonia qualifier
Chelsea sign French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on six-year deal