'Best ever' tennis takes outsider Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome ATP - Singles
  4. 'Best ever' tennis takes outsider Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-finals

'Best ever' tennis takes outsider Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-finals

Alejandro Tabilo is in career-best form
Alejandro Tabilo is in career-best formAFP
Alejandro Tabilo (26) hailed the best tennis of his career on Wednesday after his fairytale run at the Rome Open continued to the semi-finals with a straight-sets win over China's Zhang Zhizhen (27).

Chile's Tabilo will play his first-ever last four match at a Masters 1000 event at the age of 26, after unfussily seeing off unseeded Zhang 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 26 minutes on centre court at the Foro Italico.

Tabilo knocked out six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday and in the last four, the 29th seed will face either world number five Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz who play the day's final match.

"It's just unbelievable, I just can't believe it right now, still trying to soak this in... Definitely an unforgettable two weeks for me," said a delighted Tabilo.

"It's definitely the best tennis of my life right now, but I mean, trying to keep a poker face there because inside I'm just so nervous, every time trying to close out the match gets a little bit tighter."

Tabilo, in fact, had far less trouble on Wednesday than he did in his battle with Karen Khachanov in the previous round, not facing a single break point on his way to the biggest match of his career at the last major tournament before the French Open.

Zverev, who won the Rome title in 2017, is the highest-ranked man left in the event after Daniil Medvedev's elimination on Tuesday.

As well as Djokovic's exit, Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz both dropped out injured before the tournament.

Holger Rune, who lost last year's final to Medvedev, Madrid champion Andrey Rublev - ranked sixth in the world - and beaten finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime have also been eliminated.

Mentions
TennisTabilo AlejandroZhang ZhizhenZverev AlexanderFritz TaylorRome ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Daniil Medvedev's Rome Open title defence ended by USA's Tommy Paul
Show more
Tennis
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into the semi-finals in Rome
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka moves into Rome semi-finals, Zverev to play Fritz
Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka
Most Read
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings