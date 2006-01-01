Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains

Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy back in 2017
Pakistan won the Champions Trophy back in 2017Reuters
The Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home 2024-25 season but doubts remain whether neighbours India will make the trip across the border for the elite 50-overs tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2017.

Thanks to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the cricket-mad countries play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India were allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a "hybrid model".

India said they did not get permission from their government to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year.

Pakistan's home fixtures, released on Friday, also include test series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies followed by a 50-overs tri-series also involving New Zealand and South Africa in February next year.

Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) is revamping Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the 2025 Champions Trophy and has proposed hosting the tournament between February 19th and March 5th.

The governing International Cricket Council will announce dates and venues for the tournament "in due course", the PCB said in a statement.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the upcoming visits of five top cricket playing nations as well as several other countries participating in the Champions Trophy over the next eight months highlighted Pakistan's standing in the sport.

"We deeply value the participation of these teams and players, who will bring immense talent and competitive spirit to our fields," he added.

Officials at the Board of Control for Cricket in India were not immediately available for comment but BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla recently said they would only go if the Delhi government gives the go ahead.

Pakistan won the last edition of the Champions Trophy when it was held in England in 2017 before it was discontinued due to a crowded calendar. However, it is being reintroduced with the ICC keen to stage a big event every year.

Mentions
CricketPakistanIndiaBangladeshEnglandWest IndiesNew ZealandSouth Africa
Related Articles
India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season
Pakistan hope big changes can bear early fruit in T20 World Cup
Buttler defends toss decision after England's title defence evaporates
Show more
Cricket
James Anderson set to mentor England's quicks after Test farewell
England drop Jonny Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies
Devastated South Africa reflect on missed opportunity after final defeat
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bow out of T20 internationals in style
India produce stunning comeback to beat South Africa by seven runs to win T20 World Cup
Glory awaits unbeaten India and South Africa in T20 World Cup final
India rout England to set up T20 World Cup final with South Africa
Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood resigns following World Cup failure
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Wieffer, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Rybakina through, Murray brothers and Tsitsipas out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings