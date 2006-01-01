India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season

India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season

India are currently taking part in the T20I World Cup
India are currently taking part in the T20I World CupReuters
India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from September 19th-23rd and September 27th-October 1st, respectively. It will be followed by three T20s in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

They will then host the Black Caps for three tests, with the first test starting on October 16th in Bengaluru.

England will visit India in January next year to play five T20s and three one-day internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the T20s, while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.

England's tour of India will begin on January 22nd and conclude on February 12th.

Mentions
CricketIndiaBangladeshNew ZealandEngland
Related Articles
Pakistan hope big changes can bear early fruit in T20 World Cup
Phil Salt stars as England pick up T20 World Cup win over West Indies
India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Quinton de Kock leads South Africa to 18-run win over spirited USA at T20 World Cup
England's Reece Topley ready for death-overs bowling duties
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined for 'contact' with Nepal captain
Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle
End of era for New Zealand after white-ball title again proves elusive
Australia's Warner looking forward to no Sandpaper-gate flak in retirement
Kane Williamson tight-lipped about T20 future after New Zealand exit
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
EURO 2024 Tracker: England facing Denmark after Serbia strike late to deny Slovenia
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings