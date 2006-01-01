India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup

India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup

India's Suryakumar Yadav
India's Suryakumar YadavReuters
Suryakumar Yadav (33) has proved time and again the kind of havoc he can wreak with the bat but India's lynchpin believes being able to control that aggression is equally important on the slow pitches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The group stage of the 20-team tournament, especially its US leg, proved a low-scoring affair with no batter managing to score a hundred.

Suryakumar needed 49 balls for his fifty against the United States, which is slow by the high standards of the world's top ranked T20 batter.

While team totals are expected to rise from the Super Eight stage onward with the tournament shifting completely to the Caribbean, Suryakumar said adaptability was as important as aggression for him.

"If you have been the world's number one batsman for the past two years, you should know how to bat according to different conditions," Suryakumar said ahead of Thursday's Group One match against Afghanistan.

"I try to do that if the wicket is difficult and there is no opportunity (to score freely)."

T20 is considered a batter-friendly format but only three teams touched the 200-mark in the group stage of the tournament.

"It's difficult to generate that force when there's no pace on the wicket and when someone has read your game nicely," Suryakumar said.

"So, at that time, you have to be very smart how you want to extend your innings.

West Indies amassed 218-5 against Afghanistan in the final group match at Gros Islet suggesting scoring runs would be easier on the Caribbean wickets.

"The practice wicket here is much better from what we saw in the USA," Suryakumar said.

"It's a little spicy, but much better."

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupYadav SuryakumarIndiaAfghanistanUSAWest Indies
Related Articles
India reach T20 World Cup Super Eights with seven-wicket win over USA
West Indies thrash Afghanistan in final T20 World Cup group game
Pakistan hope big changes can bear early fruit in T20 World Cup
Show more
Cricket
England's Reece Topley ready for death-overs bowling duties
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined for 'contact' with Nepal captain
Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle
End of era for New Zealand after white-ball title again proves elusive
Australia's Warner looking forward to no Sandpaper-gate flak in retirement
Kane Williamson tight-lipped about T20 future after New Zealand exit
Trent Boult bows out after 'last day' with New Zealand at T20 World Cup
New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
EURO 2024 Preview: All eyes on Kvaratskhelia as Georgia make their Euros debut
Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings