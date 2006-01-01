Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall made 120 appearances for Leicester
Dewsbury-Hall made 120 appearances for LeicesterAFP
Chelsea have signed Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25), the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, for a reported fee of £30 million.

He has agreed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and his move means he will be reunited with new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, after they worked together last season.

One consolation for Leicester in losing one of the leading players is that the transfer should help the club in their bid to remain within the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

The fee is recorded as pure profit as the midfielder came through the ranks at the Midlands club.

He made 120 appearances for Leicester, scoring 17 goals, 12 of which came last season as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

